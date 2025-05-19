Hawks’ Trae Young responds to Knicks fans’ latest trolling

Hot take but not..



OKC fans are louder than Knick fans.

Happy Sunday! — Trae Young (@TheTraeYoung) May 18, 2025

Young’s trolling of Knicks fans could be a response to some of their recent taunts.

After the Knicks eliminated the Celtics last week, their fans took to the streets to celebrate their team reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

But among their cheers for the team, they returned to the summer of 2021 when Young and the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

This isn’t the first time this season Young has offered a response to trolling Knicks fans.

Following the Hawks’ win over the Knicks in November, Young had some not-so-friendly advice for Knicks fans that lingered at State Farm Arena.

“I hope the Knicks fans find their way to the exit real, real quick,” Young said in the postgame courtside interview with Hawks PA announcer Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan.

Later in the season, Young rolled a pair of dice over the Knicks’ half-court logo at Madison Square Garden after the Hawks advanced to the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

So, with the latest antics of both sides, it doesn’t seem like this rivalry between Young and Knicks fans will cool anytime soon.