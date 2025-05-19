Breaking: Georgia Power strikes deal to keep rates steady, but maybe not for long
Hawks’ Trae Young responds to Knicks fans’ latest trolling

Feud goes back to 2021 playoffs, when Atlanta eliminated New York.
In a post on X, Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young managed to take a jab at Knicks fans while complimenting Thunder fans. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By
0 minutes ago

The feud between Hawks guard Trae Young and Knicks fans remains alive.

On Sunday, the Oklahoma City Thunder eliminated the Nuggets from the playoffs in seven games of the Western Conference semifinals.

A Norman, Oklahoma, native, Young took to X (formerly Twitter) and complimented the Thunder fans, while also poking fun at Knicks fans.

“Hot take but not..

“OKC fans are louder than Knick(s) fans.

“Happy Sunday!”

Young’s trolling of Knicks fans could be a response to some of their recent taunts.

After the Knicks eliminated the Celtics last week, their fans took to the streets to celebrate their team reaching the Eastern Conference finals for the first time in 25 years.

But among their cheers for the team, they returned to the summer of 2021 when Young and the Hawks eliminated the Knicks in the first round of the playoffs.

This isn’t the first time this season Young has offered a response to trolling Knicks fans.

Following the Hawks’ win over the Knicks in November, Young had some not-so-friendly advice for Knicks fans that lingered at State Farm Arena.

“I hope the Knicks fans find their way to the exit real, real quick,” Young said in the postgame courtside interview with Hawks PA announcer Darian “Big Tigger” Morgan.

Later in the season, Young rolled a pair of dice over the Knicks’ half-court logo at Madison Square Garden after the Hawks advanced to the semifinals of the NBA Cup.

So, with the latest antics of both sides, it doesn’t seem like this rivalry between Young and Knicks fans will cool anytime soon.

