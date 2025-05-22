Georgia Tech beats California to advance to ACC tournament semifinals

Georgia Tech hit seven home runs Thursday to blast its way into the ACC tournament semifinals with a 10-3 win over California at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.

Three of Tech’s long balls came in the bottom of the first, with Drew Burress hitting a lead-off shot, Kyle Lodise mashing a two-run homer, and Caleb Daniel hitting a solo home run. That put Tech up 4-0, and the Yellow Jackets (40-16) never relinquished the lead.

Tech starting pitcher Tate McKee (7-3) went 6⅓ innings and worked around eight hits to allow only two earned runs. He struck out 10. Mason Patel relieved McKee and closed out the final 2⅔ of the game.