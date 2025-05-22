Georgia Tech beats California to advance to ACC tournament semifinals

Georgia Tech hit seven home runs Thursday to blast its way into the ACC tournament semifinals with a 10-3 win over California at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Three of Tech’s long balls came in the bottom of the first, with Drew Burress hitting a lead-off shot, Kyle Lodise mashing a two-run homer, and Caleb Daniel hitting a solo home run. That put Tech up 4-0, and the Yellow Jackets (40-16) never relinquished the lead.
Tech starting pitcher Tate McKee (7-3) went 6⅓ innings and worked around eight hits to allow only two earned runs. He struck out 10. Mason Patel relieved McKee and closed out the final 2⅔ of the game.
Drew Rogers hit a solo home run in the seventh, Alex Hernandez lifted out a solo jack, and then Vahn Lackey served up an inside-the-park homer in the eighth to pad the margin.
Burress hit his second of the day, a three-run shot in the eighth, providing the final score.
Tech is scheduled to face either North Carolina State or Clemson at 1 p.m. Saturday.
— This story will be updated.
