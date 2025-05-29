Georgia Bulldogs
Game times, TV announced for five Georgia games, including Tech

Tennessee will be first away game, airing on ABC in Week 3 of the season.
Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

By Connor Riley
Georgia will open the 2025 season against Marshall on Aug. 30 at Sanford Stadium. Next it will play Austin Peay on Sept. 6 before visiting Tennessee on Sept. 13.

The game times and television networks for all three of those games have been announced by ESPN. Georgia’s home opener against Marshall is set for a 3:30 p.m. start, with the game being broadcast on ESPN.

The home contest against Austin Peay will start at 3:30 p.m. on ESPN+/SEC Network+. The game against Tennessee, Georgia’s first road game of the season, is set for a 3:30 p.m. start. ABC will broadcast the game.

The league also announced the game against Florida is set for a 3:30 p.m. start on ABC on Nov. 1. The game against Georgia Tech is set for a 3:30 p.m. start Nov. 28, also on ABC. The Florida and Tech games will be neutral-site games.

The game against Tennessee figures to be one of the more important contests during the 2025 season. Both teams made the College Football Playoff last season, but both will have new starting quarterbacks.

Carson Beck (Georgia) and Nico Iamaleava (Tennessee) entered the transfer portal, with Beck ending up at Miami and Iamaleava transferring to UCLA. For Georgia, the Bulldogs are likely to turn to Gunner Stockton to be the team’s starting quarterback. He made his first career start against Notre Dame in the CFP last season. If he starts against Tennessee, it would be the first road start of his career.

As for the Volunteers, they had to scramble to find a replacement for Iamaleava. Joey Aguilar, Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre are competing to start for the Volunteers.

Georgia beat Tennessee 31-17 last season when the two teams met in Athens. Despite leading Tennessee into the CFP, Josh Heupel has had very little success against Kirby Smart. Heupel is 0-4 against Smart, and his team has not scored more than 17 points in any of those contests.

Georgia was set to open next season at UCLA, but that series was canceled last offseason and replaced with Marshall. Georgia has not lost a home game since the 2019 season, as the Bulldogs possess the longest home win streak in the sport.

Georgia-Marshall: Week 1

Date: Aug. 30

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Location: Sanford Stadium

Georgia-Austin Peay: Week 2

Date: Sept. 6

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN+, SEC+

Location: Sanford Stadium

Georgia-Tennessee: Week 3

Date: Sept. 13

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Location: Knoxville

Georgia-Florida: Week 10

Date: Nov. 1

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Location: Jacksonville

Georgia-Georgia Tech: Week 14

Date: Nov. 28

Game time: 3:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium

About the Author

Connor Riley has been covering the University of Georgia since 2014 before moving to DawgNation full-time before the 2018 season. He helps in all areas of the site such as team coverage, recruiting, video production, social media and podcasting. He graduated from the University of Georgia in 2016.

