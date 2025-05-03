Braves Report: Enough of the Freddie Freeman talk

Afternoon, folks.

The Braves are back in action tonight in D.C.

And Spencer Strider’s set to give it a go.

TONIGHT’S MATCHUP

No whammies this time! Or hammies, for that matter.

📺 How to watch: First pitch at 6:45 p.m. on FanDuel Sports.

⚾ The pitching matchup: Still no official announcement. But Strider will take on the Nationals’ Mitchell Parker (3-3, 4.32).

🤔 Trivia question: Strider has started one game this year, taking a loss against the Blue Jays after giving up just two runs. But who did Strider beat in his most recent big league win?

ARE WE REALLY DOING THIS?

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

I adore Freddie Freeman. His departure? Heartbreaking.

But Brian Kenny needs to move on, man.

Kenny, of course, is a former ESPN guy and current studio host on MLB Network. He recently spent a lot of airtime, in the year of our Lord 2025, relitigating Freeman leaving Atlanta for L.A.

“They are paying for that now,” he declared. “I think they’ll continue to pay for that loss.”

This, of course, is awfully dramatic, about 3½ years late … and super dismissive of current Braves first baseman Matt Olson.

Internet baseball knowers weren’t having it.

📱 The AJC’s own Justin Toscano, for example: “Classic case of people overlooking a great player (because) of who he followed.

“Matt has all the makings of a beloved Brave. He’s one of the best 1B in MLB. He’s from here. He’s a leader. He cares. He’s elite on both sides.”

📱 And Brad Rowland, prolific local podcast host: “Since the start of 2022 when he joined the Braves, Matt Olson is No. 2 out of 39 qualified first basemen in fWAR.

“The second-best first basemen in Major League Baseball. The only reason a lot of Braves (strongly) undervalue him is because Freddie Freeman is No. 1 on the list.”

I think he meant to say “Braves fans” undervalue Olson. You get the point, though.

Freeman is a first-ballot Hall of Famer. Matt Olson is not. He’s not gonna hit .300 either, and no one’s pretending otherwise.

But here’s the thing: The Braves didn’t choose Olson over Freeman. Whatever you believe happened behind the scenes, Freeman wasn’t re-signing.

So Atlanta traded for his replacement. And a really good one at that.

It’s time to let it go.

ROOKIE(S) OF THE YEAR?

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Listen. It’s still May. But the folks over at MLB.com just released their first rookie of the year writer’s poll, and you’ll be happy to know that a pair of Braves top the list of National League contenders.

AJ Smith-Shawver (yes, he still qualifies) earned the early recognition by posting a 2.33 ERA over seven starts thus far.

(yes, he still qualifies) earned the early recognition by posting a 2.33 ERA over seven starts thus far. Drake Baldwin, who we’ve written about a lot, got lots of votes as well.

The Braves, of course, boast a pretty strong resume of outstanding rookies. Michael Harris II (2022), Ronald Acuña Jr. (2018) and Craig Kimbrel (2011) have all won the award in the last decade-plus.

METS SCHADENFREUDE

Mets superstar Juan Soto followed up his dismal weekend performance against the Yankees by joining the “think I hit a homer but nope, now it’s just a single” club.

Then he said this: “I’ve been hustling pretty hard. If you see it today, you could tell.”

Manager Carlos Mendoza plans to have a chat with him.

😏 Bonus outcome: The Mets’ 3-1 loss to the Red Sox also dropped them out of first place in the National League East. The Phillies lead by half a game, with Los Bravos five back.

TRIVIA ANSWER

The Nationals.

Strider didn’t get a decision in either of the two starts he made before elbow surgery in 2024. He also took losses in his 2023 playoff starts against the Phillies (despite strong performances).

His last win? Sept. 30, 2023 against Washington — his 20th of the season.

Until next time.