AJ Smith-Shawver begins what he hopes is breakout 2025 season

NORTH PORT, Fla. — AJ Smith-Shawver is about to step out from the shadows.
For the past two years, Smith-Shawver largely has worked behind the scenes, known more for his prospect status than current usefulness. The immense potential is obvious; a 6-foot-3, 205-pounder with an electric right arm and fastball that lives in the mid-to-high 90s.
In a Braves farm system lacking potential difference-making young pitchers at the upper level, Smith-Shawver stands out. But he’s still a mystery. For all the physical gifts, he’s a 22-year-old who’s made seven major-league appearances over two seasons — including only one start in 2024, when he exited with oblique discomfort and was sidelined from late May until July.
And then there was October, when the stars aligned for Smith-Shawver to make his postseason debut as the Game 1 starter in the National League Division Series. He recorded four outs, surrendering three runs on four hits.
That’s the last memory fans have of Smith-Shawver, a bright-eyed youngster trying to make the most of an opportunity in an extremely difficult spot.
“You sit back and try to evaluate everything, look at what I did well, see the negatives, maybe what the issues of last year — what got me in bad situations — and try to make adjustments,” Smith-Shawver said of his offseason reflection. “You’re not trying to change too much. You’re just trying to fine-tune more than change things. I just feel like the more innings I get under my belt, the more comfortable I get. Everything is coming on more and more each year.”
Healthy and further seasoned, perhaps this is when Smith-Shawver begins to step into a role. His spring debut Wednesday went swimmingly: He allowed two hits over two scoreless innings, striking out three. His first strikeout came on a perfectly executed change-up that produced a whiff from the Pirates’ Nick Yorke. He handled himself well early after following behind in counts, a key as his maturation process continues.
“A few years ago, when it was 2-0, it was like, ‘Man, what do you have?’” Smith-Shawver said. “Now I feel like I have a lot more confidence in my stuff, throw my secondary for more strikes, commanding the things I want to command and putting them where I need to to avoid barrels, and I think that’s going to be a big thing just to keep working on and progressing as the year goes on.”
The Braves’ initial rotation could consist of Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson. Spencer Strider eventually will return.
Beyond that comes Smith-Shawver’s opportunity. The Braves will need a bevy of starters, whether that’s by design or because of undesirable circumstances. Smith-Shawver sits on the cusp of greater importance.
“I hope (I can earn a bigger role),” he said. “More than last year, for sure. Everybody wants to be out there playing in Truist (Park). That’s the goal. Every person in this organization wants to go out and help the Braves win at the biggest scale, so that’s my goal and intention.”
This is the time of year for tracking progress and seeing possible trajectories. Smith-Shawver, with a lucrative spring, would put himself in a beautiful position.
The Braves are going to need him. If he pitches accordingly, they’re going to need him for a long time.
“He’s maturing and figuring things out,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been through a lot in a short period of time. There’s more in there, I know that. So with experience and all, he’s going to continue to get better and better.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC
Georgia pitching staff leaning on strength in numbers, ‘closer mentality’
Perhaps the biggest improvement Wes Johnson has made for Georgia baseball’s College World Series hopes is pitching depth.
Inside Braves pitcher Spencer Strider’s year of rehab, from mental game to mechanics
To reach this moment, Strider had to stay patient and purposeful throughout this past year.
Featured
Credit: File photo
Cobb Superior Court clerk to repay nearly $84K in passport shipping fees
An Atlanta Journal-Constitution investigation found Cobb County Superior Court Clerk Connie Taylor collected more than $425,000 in passport fees in 2021 and 2022 alone.
Falcons move up to 3rd in NFLPA report card
The team’s overall grade improved from 25th in the league in voting by the players.
In 2024, the Dungeon Family lost its ‘heart.’ The kids are saving it.
The next generation of the Dungeon Family, artists that pioneered Atlanta’s rap scene, is stepping into the void.