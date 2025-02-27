AJ Smith-Shawver begins what he hopes is breakout 2025 season

And then there was October, when the stars aligned for Smith-Shawver to make his postseason debut as the Game 1 starter in the National League Division Series. He recorded four outs, surrendering three runs on four hits.

That’s the last memory fans have of Smith-Shawver, a bright-eyed youngster trying to make the most of an opportunity in an extremely difficult spot.

“You sit back and try to evaluate everything, look at what I did well, see the negatives, maybe what the issues of last year — what got me in bad situations — and try to make adjustments,” Smith-Shawver said of his offseason reflection. “You’re not trying to change too much. You’re just trying to fine-tune more than change things. I just feel like the more innings I get under my belt, the more comfortable I get. Everything is coming on more and more each year.”

Healthy and further seasoned, perhaps this is when Smith-Shawver begins to step into a role. His spring debut Wednesday went swimmingly: He allowed two hits over two scoreless innings, striking out three. His first strikeout came on a perfectly executed change-up that produced a whiff from the Pirates’ Nick Yorke. He handled himself well early after following behind in counts, a key as his maturation process continues.

“A few years ago, when it was 2-0, it was like, ‘Man, what do you have?’” Smith-Shawver said. “Now I feel like I have a lot more confidence in my stuff, throw my secondary for more strikes, commanding the things I want to command and putting them where I need to to avoid barrels, and I think that’s going to be a big thing just to keep working on and progressing as the year goes on.”

The Braves’ initial rotation could consist of Chris Sale, Reynaldo Lopez, Spencer Schwellenbach, Grant Holmes and Ian Anderson. Spencer Strider eventually will return.

Beyond that comes Smith-Shawver’s opportunity. The Braves will need a bevy of starters, whether that’s by design or because of undesirable circumstances. Smith-Shawver sits on the cusp of greater importance.

“I hope (I can earn a bigger role),” he said. “More than last year, for sure. Everybody wants to be out there playing in Truist (Park). That’s the goal. Every person in this organization wants to go out and help the Braves win at the biggest scale, so that’s my goal and intention.”

This is the time of year for tracking progress and seeing possible trajectories. Smith-Shawver, with a lucrative spring, would put himself in a beautiful position.

The Braves are going to need him. If he pitches accordingly, they’re going to need him for a long time.

“He’s maturing and figuring things out,” manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s been through a lot in a short period of time. There’s more in there, I know that. So with experience and all, he’s going to continue to get better and better.”