Braves get good innings from Spencer Strider, but still shut out by Phillies, 2-0

Without their star first baseman, the National League-leading Phillies still won for the 10th time in 11 games.

Suárez (4-0) played a big role in this one, and continued to shine since his return from an early season back injury. He allowed seven runs in his first start of the season, and since then he has made three starts with at least six innings of shutout ball.

He allowed just four hits and threw 103 pitches. Suárez pitched out of his biggest jam after loading the bases with two outs and the Phillies leading 1-0 in the fourth inning. He got Matt Olson to strike out swinging on his 88th pitch, a 92.8 mph four-seam fastball that got a rise out of the crowd.

Phillies fans were a bit louder in their voracious boos for Strider after he drilled Harper. Strider -- who had been 8-0 with a 2.06 ERA in the regular season against the Phillies -- heard jeers again after he trudged off the mound after 4 2/3 innings.

Max Kepler’s drove home Trea Turner with an RBI double in the second inning. J.T. Realmuto, bumped to eighth in the order after a prolonged slump, walked with the bases loaded in the eighth to make it 2-0.

Orion Kerkering and Matt Strahm each tossed a scoreless inning. Jordan Romano earned his seventh save.

Key moment

Harper leaving the game is always a scary moment for Phillies fans.

Key stat

Kepler’s RBI came on his 400th career extra-base hit.

Up next

The Braves send RHP AJ Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67 ERA) against Phillies RHP Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) on Wednesday.

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb