As the corresponding move for activating Ronald Acuña Jr., the Braves designated Orlando Arcia for assignment Friday.
Earlier this season, Arcia lost the starting shortstop job to Nick Allen. Arcia had been the starter since 2023, after Dansby Swanson departed in free agency before that season.
Arcia was 6-for-31 this season before the Braves designated him for assignment. After they acquired him in 2021, he hit .238 with a .680 OPS. But he was an All-Star for his terrific first half in 2023.
At this point, Arcia offered the Braves little value. His defense was his calling card, but Allen’s glove is superior. Arcia’s bat wasn’t good enough to be a viable pinch-hit option. And he doesn’t run fast, which means he’s not a good pinch-running option.
Stuart Fairchild, the seldom-used outfielder, offers more versatility because of his defense and speed. Alex Verdugo is a left-handed batter who gave the Braves a spark upon his arrival.
Arcia didn’t have much of a fit on this roster.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Ronald Acuña will return to Braves on Friday
Right fielder Ronald Acuña Jr., who’s been working his way back from a left ACL tear suffered last May, is expected to rejoin the Braves in the coming days.
Asking and answering questions about Braves Acuña, Kimbrel and Baldwin
Rehabs, returns and realizations around three players.
The Braves could use a spark. Maybe Ronald Acuña Jr. provides one.
Outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. will return to the Braves' lineup today for the series opener against the Padres. Acuña has been out since tearing his left ACL on May 26.
Featured
Credit: Justin Taylor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Saving Sapelo: Can a historic Black community stay above the waves?
Rising sea levels are forcing communities up and down the East Coast to adapt. With its meager infrastructure, few are as vulnerable as Hogg Hummock.
Midtown Atlanta eyesore acquired for future park in eight-figure deal
The Midtown Improvement District closed on its purchase of the 4-acre undeveloped lot at 98 14th St.
MARTA boss: Safety is a ‘north star’ focus as transit agency tries to attract more riders
Safety is part of a trifecta of factors CEO Collie Greenwood says is key, but incidents like the May 18 shooting on a train near the East Point station showcase the challenge.