As the corresponding move for activating Ronald Acuña Jr., the Braves designated Orlando Arcia for assignment Friday.

Earlier this season, Arcia lost the starting shortstop job to Nick Allen. Arcia had been the starter since 2023, after Dansby Swanson departed in free agency before that season.

Arcia was 6-for-31 this season before the Braves designated him for assignment. After they acquired him in 2021, he hit .238 with a .680 OPS. But he was an All-Star for his terrific first half in 2023.