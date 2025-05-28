Georgia Tech will host NCAA Tournament teams Clemson and North Carolina as part of its nine-game home ACC schedule, the league announced Wednesday.
Each ACC school has one permanent and one rotating home-and-away opponent as part of the league’s new rotation and will play seven other teams at home and seven other teams on the road. Each team also will not play one conference opponent.
Clemson remains the Yellow Jackets’ permanent home-and-away partner, with the teams having met 148 times. Tech will also face California both home and away.
In addition to the Tigers, Tar Heels and Bears, the Jackets will host Boston College, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Wake Forest at McCamish Pavilion in 2025-26. Tech will travel to Duke, Louisville, Miami, North Carolina State, Notre Dame, Stanford and Virginia Tech. The Jackets will not play Southern Methodist.
Dates, tip times and television coverage for all games will be announced in September.
Credit: (Andy Hancock/ACC)
