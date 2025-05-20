Georgia Tech receives commitment from Boston College guard

Georgia Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire continued Monday to add players to the 2025-26 roster.
Chas Kelley intends to transfer to Tech, Kelley announced on his Instagram page. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard spent three seasons at Boston College.
A Houston native, Kelley played at Cy-Creek High School in Houston before playing at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he averaged nearly 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as a senior. Kelley was considered a three-star prospect and had more than a dozen offers from the likes of Butler, DePaul, Massachusetts and Rutgers.
Kelley then played 88 games for the Eagles and started seven. He averaged 3.7 points and 1.6 assists. Kelley scored a career-high 17 points at Virginia Tech in a 2023 game and had a career-high eight assists against Temple in 2024.
On Feb. 22, Kelley scored five points and had four assists in a victory over Tech.
Kelley joins former Pacific guard Lamar Washington, former Missouri center Peyton Marshall, former Miami (Ohio) guard Kam Craft and guards Davin Remagen from Germany as recent additions to the Tech program. Eric Chatfield Jr., Brandon Stores, Akai Fleming and Cole Kirouac signed with Tech in November, and Mouhamed Sylla signed with Tech earlier this month.
