Georgia Tech receives commitment from Boston College guard

Georgia Tech and coach Damon Stoudamire continued Monday to add players to the 2025-26 roster.

Chas Kelley intends to transfer to Tech, Kelley announced on his Instagram page. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound guard spent three seasons at Boston College.

A Houston native, Kelley played at Cy-Creek High School in Houston before playing at The Phelps School in Malvern, Pennsylvania, where he averaged nearly 20 points, 7 rebounds, and 9 assists as a senior. Kelley was considered a three-star prospect and had more than a dozen offers from the likes of Butler, DePaul, Massachusetts and Rutgers.