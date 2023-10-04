BreakingNews
HAPPENING TODAY: MARTA track work at Airport station to cause some evening delays

Why using a cellphone on the toilet can become a pain in your bottom

Few people go to the bathroom without their cellphones these days, even though studies have shown 1 in 6 devices become infected with fecal matter.

Although germs are enough of a reason to leave your phone in another room, a recent TikTok post from a Stanford- and Harvard-trained gastroenterologist offered another reason many likely haven’t thought of.

ExploreWhy you shouldn’t store these 5 things in your bathroom

“First, using your phone while doing number two can lead to prolonged sitting on the toilet, which can cause strain and pressure on your rectum and anus,” Dr. Saurabh Sethi explained. “This can lead to issues such as hemorrhoids, anal fissures and rectal prolapse.”

Hemorrhoids are swollen veins in the anus and lower rectum, similar to varicose veins. Not only are they uncomfortable, but they also can bleed, leading to lightheadedness and dizziness.

An anal fissure is a small tear in the thin, moist tissue that lines the anus. According to the Mayo Clinic, they are commonly caused by constipation and straining, or passing hard or large stools during a bowel movement.

Rectal prolapse, which happens when your rectum slips down inside your anus, is caused when the muscles that hold it in place weaken. Although it might look or feel like hemorrhoids, it won’t go away on its own, and you’ll eventually need surgery.

Sethi’s post has nearly 150 comments, one even admitting they were “watching from toilet.”

If you can’t be away from your phone for a few minutes, “at least have a disinfectant wipe around to clean the phone after you’re done with the business,” he concluded.

