What you can do about your overactive bladder

If the nerve signals between the bladder and brain do not work properly, an overactive bladder can result. Overactive bladder also can occur when your bladder muscles are too active, causing the bladder muscles to contract and pass urine before the bladder is full. This sudden, strong urge to urinate is called urinary urgency.

When is it important to talk to a health care provider?

An overactive bladder can get in the way of your work, social life, exercise and sleep routines. It’s important to discuss a variety of treatments with your health care provider, as overactive bladder symptoms can make daily life difficult.

What can you do to reduce your risk of overactive bladder?

These healthy lifestyle choices may reduce your risk of overactive bladder:

Maintain a healthy weight

Drink enough water

Get regular, daily physical activity and exercise

Limit consumption of caffeine and alcohol

Quit smoking

Manage chronic conditions, such as diabetes, that might contribute to overactive bladder symptoms.

How do urology providers help you manage your OAB symptoms?

A combination of treatment strategies might be the best approach to relieve overactive bladder symptoms. Depending on your situation, options might include simple behavioral modifications, physical therapy, oral medications or outpatient procedures.

Scheduling an appointment with your health care team is the first step. Discuss your medical history and current symptoms so they can develop an individualized treatment plan for you.

Robyn Bernett is a physician assistant in urology in La Crosse, Onalaska, Sparta and Tomah, Wisconsin.