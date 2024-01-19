Theme for International Nurses Day 2024 announced

The theme of this year’s International Nurses Day will be “the economic power of care,” Pamela Cipriano, president of the International Council of Nurses announced.
“We have seen time and again how financial crises often lead to budgetary restrictions in health care, typically at the expense of nursing services,” she said, as reported by Nursing Times.
International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.
“Despite being the backbone of health care, nursing often faces financial constraints and societal undervaluation,” ICN’s website states. “IND 2024 aims to reshape perceptions, demonstrating how strategic investment in nursing can bring considerable economic and societal benefits.”
Cipriano told Nursing Times the 2024 theme is a continuation of 2023′s ‘our nurses, our future,’ which aimed to “(move) nurses from invisible to invaluable in the eyes of policy makers, the public, and all those who make decisions affecting the delivery and financing of health care.”
“Policymakers, healthcare administrators, and even the general public are often unaware or misinformed about the return on investment that adequate funding in nursing can provide, especially in financially turbulent times such as these,” she added. “We believe the time is right to advocate for a shift in perspective and policy.”
International Nurses Day wraps up National Nurses Week, which begins with National Nurses Day on May 6.
