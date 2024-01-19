Theme for International Nurses Day 2024 announced

The theme of this year’s International Nurses Day will be “the economic power of care,” Pamela Cipriano, president of the International Council of Nurses announced.

“We have seen time and again how financial crises often lead to budgetary restrictions in health care, typically at the expense of nursing services,” she said, as reported by Nursing Times.

International Nurses Day is celebrated worldwide on May 12, the anniversary of Florence Nightingale’s birth.