Pulse

‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer on ‘ugly cries’ after cancer diagnosis

After a dozen rounds of chemotherapy for breast cancer, actor says she is cancer-free for now and gives thanks for the support during her treatment.

5 fun facts you may not know about 'The Office'. "The Office" ran for nine seasons on NBC and has remained popular ever since. Here are five fun facts you may not know about the series, according to USA Today's For The Win. The Office cast voted on the theme song, Star Steve Carell told IndieWire there were “four different versions of the theme song from different artists.". It cost a pretty penny to pull off Jim and Pam's proposal scene, Executive producer Greg Daniels told The Washington Post it cost $250,000 to shoot. John Krasinski sported a wig in the show's third season, He had to cut his hair to film 2008's "Leatherheads.". “Dinner Party” was the only episode that didn't have a rewrite, Writer Gene Stupnitsky revealed this to Rolling Stone for a 2018 oral history. Seth Rogen auditioned to be Dwight, The audition tape is online
By
49 minutes ago

Jenna Fischer, actor behind the iconic “The Office” character Pam Beesly, has been diagnosed with breast cancer. The 50-year-old took to social media to share the news with her fans.

“October is breast cancer awareness month,” she said on Tuesday over Instagram. “I never thought I’d be making an announcement like this but here we are. Last December, I was diagnosed with Stage 1 Triple Positive Breast Cancer.”

Only about 10% of breast cancer diagnoses are triple positive, according to the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center. The rare disease has the second best survival rate among breast cancers and is slower to potentially recur than its other forms. Treatments often include surgery, radiation therapy, chemotherapy, hormonal therapy or targeted therapy.

ExploreWhat it means to get a diagnosis of dense breasts

After doing radiation, chemotherapy and having surgery, Fischer is now cancer-free. But the journey to better health was not always an easy one.

“Finally, I need to mention my husband Lee who has been by my side through all of this,” she added. “And I mean literally by my side ... surgeries, chemotherapy, doctor appointments, endless googling, late night ugly cries.”

Fischer has since been re-screened, revealing no new signs of cancer. And she plans on continuing to monitor to make sure things “stay that way.”

For anyone concerned they may have breast cancer, “The Office” star had a message.

ExploreMore young women are getting breast cancer, but survival rates continue to rise

“Again, don’t skip your mammogram,” she wrote. “Take it from Pam and her Pam Pams. Michael was right. Get ‘em checked ladies. And know that should you get a breast cancer diagnosis, there is a village waiting to care for you.”

According to the American Cancer Society, women of “average risk” should get mammograms every year from 45 to 54 years old. But they should consider having a screening done as early as 40.

For more information on breast cancer and screening guidelines, visit cancer.org/cancer/types/breast-cancer.

Find more stories like this one on our Pulse Facebook page.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

The Latest
Placeholder Image

Why experts say your kids should not wear Crocs all day, every day3m ago
Why some children can’t help being picky eaters47m ago
‘The Office’ star Jenna Fischer on ‘ugly cries’ after cancer diagnosis1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Photographer: Elijah Nouvelage/B

Atlanta ranked as best U.S. city for Black homebuyers
Kamala Harris and Donald Trump offer starkly different views on climate change
Athens airport potential expands, fueled by Georgia football’s elite run