Study: Video games can boost mental health, but there are limits

A recent study found playing video games can increase your mental health. Before you tell your child or significant other to put down that console, you should know that playing video games isn’t all negative.

The study of almost 100,000 people in Japan ages 10-69 was conducted 2020-2022 during the COVID-19 pandemic. It found people who received gaming consoles through a lottery system experienced lower rates of stress and better overall life satisfaction.

Owning a video game console and participating in gameplay may have a positive effect on mental well-being, according to a study based on data from 97,602 people in Japan, published in @NatureHumBehav. https://t.co/AlPEHRmpjv pic.twitter.com/ywgpxKLPt4 — Nature Portfolio (@NaturePortfolio) August 19, 2024

The results of this study follow similar findings from a United Nations study that reported positive effects on stress levels as well as participants’ creativity.

However, that does not mean there are no drawbacks to continuous video game use. A study published earlier this year found video games can lead to aggressive behavior and hinder social development in some cases.

The Japanese study found a drop in general well-being for people who played video games for more than three hours a day, with scores continuing to drop for each hour added.

There are ways to have a healthy relationship with gaming that do not cross over into hurting your mental health or well-being.

Set time limits

Make sure to keep your gaming to one to two hours during set times, such as after school or work. According to the earlier study, this will allow you to get the creative and positive juices flowing without leaving the real world for too long.

Choose games carefully

Not all games are created equal. Some games focus on problem solving and creativity, while others may lead to more negativity or aggression. Keep that in mind when picking your next addictive game.

Maintain healthy eating and sleeping habits

When gaming, people sometimes have the propensity to get rid of all healthy habits in the pursuit of that next level, according to a study published in BMC Public Health, a UK-based peer reviewed journal. It is important to resist that urge and keep strict guidelines on gaming that do not allow these routines to fade away.

