Pregnancy demands more energy than previously thought, study finds

If you’re expecting a little bundle of joy, get ready to eat like you’re running a marathon. A new study revealed pregnancy demands far more energy than previously thought.

Australian researchers found creating and carrying a baby requires nearly 50,000 calories over the course of a pregnancy, CNN reported. That’s about 160 slices of a large pepperoni pizza from Papa John’s. While some may find this surprising, many who have experienced pregnancy firsthand might not be as shocked.

I don’t know why everyone is acting so shocked, every exhausted pregnant woman could have told you this. https://t.co/IO8OPsHj4E — Roxana Daneshjou MD/PhD (@RoxanaDaneshjou) May 21, 2024

“I don’t know why everyone is acting so shocked, every exhausted pregnant woman could have told you this,” oneuser on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote.

Previous estimates were lower because scientists generally assumed most of the energy involved in reproduction ended up stored in the fetus rather than the mother, according to CNN.

“Most of the energy that mammals put into reproduction is ‘boiled off’ as metabolic heat, only 10% ends up in the actual baby,” study co-author Dr. Dustin Marshall said, the news site reported. “When you factor in lactation and metabolic loads, the baby itself accounts for less than 1/20th of the total reproductive investment.”

Currently, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists recommends consuming about 340 extra calories per day during the second and third trimesters as part of a healthy pregnancy diet, CNN reported. However, calorie needs can vary among individuals. One thing is certain: You’ll need a significant amount of extra energy.

But it’s not just about quantity, according to the news site, quality matters too. Consuming whole foods rich in carbohydrates, proteins, and healthy fats like fatty fish, avocados and nuts is important to promote good brain health for your baby.

And don’t forget to catch those Zs. The study suggests the exhaustion pregnant women feel is “very real” and needs to be taken seriously.

“If you feel tired, go to sleep, and really understand that you’re not being a wimp, that you’re exhausted in pregnancy,” Dr. Eve Feinberg, associate professor of obstetrics and gynecology at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine in Chicago, told CNN.

Pregnancy is a wild ride, but with the right fuel and plenty of rest, you’ll be ready to take on the world (and your new baby).