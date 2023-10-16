One Georgia school makes top 20 on best colleges and universities list

To determine the top-performing schools at the lowest costs to undergrads, the financial website compared 857 colleges and universities across seven key dimensions: student selectivity; cost and financing; faculty resources; campus safety; campus experience; educational outcomes; and career outcomes.

It then evaluated those dimensions using 30 relevant metrics, each of which was graded on a 100-point scale, with a score of 100 representing the best school performance.

Three Georgia schools finished in the top 100, with one making into the top 20.

With an overall score of 74.02, Georgia Institute of Technology ranked No. 16 in the nation. In each of the seven categories, Georgia Tech was:

Student selectivity: 45th

Cost and financing: 613rd

Faculty resources: 765th

Campus safety: 260th

Campus experience: 197th

Educational outcomes: 32nd

Career outcomes: 13th

Within the state of Georgia, the Yellow Jackets were again No. 1, WalletHub determined, ranking:

Graduation rate: 1st

Post-attendance median salary: 1st

Admission rate: 2nd

Gender and racial diversity: 6th

On-campus crime: 10th

Net cost: 26th

Student-faculty ratio: 28th

Emory University finished at No. 31 nationwide, with an overall score of 72.54. In each of the seven categories, the school ranked:

Student selectivity: 37th

Cost and financing: 805th

Faculty resources: 94th

Campus safety: 247th

Campus experience: 21st

Educational outcomes: 37th

Career outcomes: 60th

Within the state, however, it was No. 2, ranking:

Admission rate: 1st

Graduation rate: 2nd

Post-attendance median salary: 2nd

Student-faculty ratio: 2nd

Gender and racial diversity: 3rd

On-campus crime: 19th

Net cost: 32nd

At the University of Georgia, an overall score of 67.6 put it at No. 64 nationwide. In each of the seven categories, the school ranked:

Student selectivity: 89th

Cost and financing: 251st

Faculty resources: 614th

Campus safety: 656th

Campus experience: 488th

Educational outcomes: 57th

Career outcomes: 262nd

Those numbers placed the Bulldogs at No. 3 in Georgia, ranking:

Post-attendance median salary: 3rd

Admission rate: 4th

Gender and racial diversity: 21st

On-campus crime: 26th

Net cost: 14th

Student-faculty ratio: 19th

Graduation rate: 3rd

A few Georgia schools had some inauspicious rankings.

Middle Georgia State University, for example, tied for 849th in admission rate. Georgia State University was near the bottom of the pack for student-faculty ratio, tying for 853rd place. Brewton-Parker College and Georgia Gwinnett College tied for the 854th spot in graduation rates. Brewton-Parker also tied for 852nd in student loan default rate and was No. 826 for return on educational investment. That was still three places higher than Emmanuel College, which came in at No. 829.