‘Killing Me Softly’ singer Roberta Flack has ALS that makes it ‘impossible to sing’

“When the motor neurons die, the brain can no longer initiate and control muscle movement. When voluntary muscle action is progressively affected, people may lose the ability to speak, eat, move and breathe,” the website says.

Nonetheless, Schock said the singer intends to stay active in music and other creative pursuits, such as the Jan. 10 release of a children’s book she co-wrote that tells the story of how her music career began, “The Green Piano: How Little Me Found Music.”

“Her fortitude and joyful embrace of music that lifted her from modest circumstances to the international spotlight remain vibrant and inspired,” the press release said. “Through her Roberta Flack Foundation, she continues to pursue charitable and educational initiatives. Roberta knows firsthand that music has the power to uplift, inspire and transform.”

Stephen Hawking is one of the most high-profile ALS patients to live far longer than doctors expected. The famous cosmologist, who died in 2018 at age 76, lived more than five decades after being diagnosed.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.