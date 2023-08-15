Enrollment opens for NIH’s Long COVID clinical trial

Studies have already looked at why some people develop so-called Long COVID — when you have symptoms for months or even years after your infection — while others are well in weeks, but now the National Institutes of Health wants to find treatments.
Enrollment is now open for phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate possible treatments for five long COVID ailments, as part of the NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative:
Autonomic fysfunction: Dizziness, fast heart rate, shortness of breath, upset stomach, or other changes in body functions that happen automatically
Cognitive dysfunction: Brain fog, trouble thinking clearly, memory changes, slowed attention, and other symptoms related to brain function
Exercise intolerance and fatigue: Exhaustion or low energy that interferes with daily activities
Sleep disturbances: Changes in sleep patterns or ability to sleep
Viral persistence: When the virus that causes COVID-19 stays in the body and causes damage to organs or the immune system to not function properly
Here’s what you can expect if you choose to participate, according to RECOVERCOVID.org:
- You’ll answer questions about your health, and researchers will review your medical history and monitor your health throughout the study.
- You will have check-ups with a doctor and take blood and urine tests.
- For clinical trial studies, you will be treated for Long COVID, meaning you might take medication or do some kind of therapy meant to help with Long COVID symptoms.
- You will be compensated for participating in these studies.
The clinical trials need children and adults — including pregnant individuals — throughout the country.
If you’re interested, you can find a study near you at studies.recovercovid.org.
