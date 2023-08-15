Enrollment opens for NIH’s Long COVID clinical trial

Studies have already looked at why some people develop so-called Long COVID — when you have symptoms for months or even years after your infection — while others are well in weeks, but now the National Institutes of Health wants to find treatments.

Enrollment is now open for phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate possible treatments for five long COVID ailments, as part of the NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative:

Autonomic fysfunction: Dizziness, fast heart rate, shortness of breath, upset stomach, or other changes in body functions that happen automatically

Cognitive dysfunction: Brain fog, trouble thinking clearly, memory changes, slowed attention, and other symptoms related to brain function

Exercise intolerance and fatigue: Exhaustion or low energy that interferes with daily activities

Sleep disturbances: Changes in sleep patterns or ability to sleep

Viral persistence: When the virus that causes COVID-19 stays in the body and causes damage to organs or the immune system to not function properly

Here’s what you can expect if you choose to participate, according to RECOVERCOVID.org:

You’ll answer questions about your health, and researchers will review your medical history and monitor your health throughout the study.

You will have check-ups with a doctor and take blood and urine tests.

For clinical trial studies, you will be treated for Long COVID, meaning you might take medication or do some kind of therapy meant to help with Long COVID symptoms.

You will be compensated for participating in these studies.

The clinical trials need children and adults — including pregnant individuals — throughout the country.

If you’re interested, you can find a study near you at studies.recovercovid.org.