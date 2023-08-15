BreakingNews
BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia

Enrollment opens for NIH’s Long COVID clinical trial

Pulse
By
1 hour ago
X

Studies have already looked at why some people develop so-called Long COVID — when you have symptoms for months or even years after your infection — while others are well in weeks, but now the National Institutes of Health wants to find treatments.

Enrollment is now open for phase 2 clinical trials to evaluate possible treatments for five long COVID ailments, as part of the NIH’s Researching COVID to Enhance Recovery (RECOVER) Initiative:

ExploreDo we need to worry about COVID again?

Autonomic fysfunction: Dizziness, fast heart rate, shortness of breath, upset stomach, or other changes in body functions that happen automatically

Cognitive dysfunction: Brain fog, trouble thinking clearly, memory changes, slowed attention, and other symptoms related to brain function

Exercise intolerance and fatigue: Exhaustion or low energy that interferes with daily activities

Sleep disturbances: Changes in sleep patterns or ability to sleep

Viral persistence: When the virus that causes COVID-19 stays in the body and causes damage to organs or the immune system to not function properly

Here’s what you can expect if you choose to participate, according to RECOVERCOVID.org:

  • You’ll answer questions about your health, and researchers will review your medical history and monitor your health throughout the study.
  • You will have check-ups with a doctor and take blood and urine tests.
  • For clinical trial studies, you will be treated for Long COVID, meaning you might take medication or do some kind of therapy meant to help with Long COVID symptoms.
  • You will be compensated for participating in these studies.
ExploreLong COVID study looks at why some can’t shake dizziness, fatigue and more

The clinical trials need children and adults — including pregnant individuals — throughout the country.

If you’re interested, you can find a study near you at studies.recovercovid.org.

About the Author

Follow Nancy Clanton on twitter

Nancy Clanton writes and edits stories of local interest about health, travel, events and entertainment. She also coordinates coverage and promotion of Pulse, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's digital magazine for nurses in the Southeast. A native of Knoxville and graduate of the University of Tennessee, she has worked at the AJC for 22 years.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Yellow-legged hornet (Vespa velutina, formerly called Asian hornet) by Gilles San Martin is licensed under CC BY-SA 2.0 (cropped)

BREAKING: Bee-eating cousin of the ‘murder hornet’ found in Georgia1h ago

Credit: Coffee County video

Copying of Georgia election data brings conspiracy charges
50m ago

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

A Hogansville Black church’s three-year fight to become a polling place stalls
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Trump indictment in Fulton County is multistate criminal sweep
4h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

NEW FINDINGS
Years late and over budget, DeKalb schools software transition adds $2.35M
6h ago
The Latest

At 90 years old, Ellie Ucci celebrates 65 years of nursing
1h ago
Study shows exercise eases nurse burnout, depression
Simple tips for eating healthy as a nurse
Featured

Credit: AJC file photos

Who’s who in the Georgia Trump indictment
2h ago
In Tuesday AJC ePaper: Exclusive coverage of the Donald Trump indictment
4h ago
Read the Fulton County, Georgia Grand Jury indictment of Donald Trump
12h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top