Emory among 10 best nursing schools for 2023

Nurse.org has released its rankings of the 10 best nursing schools in the U.S. for 2023, and Atlanta’s Emory University made the list.
The organization ranked nursing schools based on their program outcomes, NCLEX pass rates, tuition, program quality and total accreditations. Across nearly 1,000 baccalaureate programs and even more ADN programs, Duke University’s nursing school took the top spot.
Duke University’s annual tuition is $50,516, and the program features accelerated courses and has a whopping NCLEX pass rate of 99%.
“Recognized as one of the best research schools in the world, Duke University offers some of the top nursing programs,” Nurse.org reported. “The School of Nursing at Duke only offers only (sic) one degree choice for undergraduate nurses: an accelerated BSN.”
Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University took the second and third top spots. Each has a slightly lower NCLEX pass rate than Duke University, with Georgetown having a 96.88% passing rate, and Johns Hopkins having a 93% passing rate.
Emory University earned the ninth spot on the list. Emory offers accelerated courses, a $57,120 annual tuition and an NCLEX pass rate of 98% — the third highest pass rate among the country’s top 10 nursing schools.
“Home to one of the world’s best healthcare systems, Emory University of Atlanta, Georgia, is a great choice for nursing students at any level,” Nurse.org reported. “Ranked as the #2 undergraduate nursing school in the US 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News and World Report, Emory University provides a top education to nursing students.”
Emory University offers three different options for undergraduate nurses, as well as a number of graduate-level options for current nurses.
About the Author
Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC