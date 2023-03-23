BreakingNews
AJC names new top editor
X

Emory among 10 best nursing schools for 2023

Pulse
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

Nurse.org has released its rankings of the 10 best nursing schools in the U.S. for 2023, and Atlanta’s Emory University made the list.

The organization ranked nursing schools based on their program outcomes, NCLEX pass rates, tuition, program quality and total accreditations. Across nearly 1,000 baccalaureate programs and even more ADN programs, Duke University’s nursing school took the top spot.

Duke University’s annual tuition is $50,516, and the program features accelerated courses and has a whopping NCLEX pass rate of 99%.

“Recognized as one of the best research schools in the world, Duke University offers some of the top nursing programs,” Nurse.org reported. “The School of Nursing at Duke only offers only (sic) one degree choice for undergraduate nurses: an accelerated BSN.”

ExploreMono could trigger multiple sclerosis, scientists say

Georgetown University and Johns Hopkins University took the second and third top spots. Each has a slightly lower NCLEX pass rate than Duke University, with Georgetown having a 96.88% passing rate, and Johns Hopkins having a 93% passing rate.

Emory University earned the ninth spot on the list. Emory offers accelerated courses, a $57,120 annual tuition and an NCLEX pass rate of 98% — the third highest pass rate among the country’s top 10 nursing schools.

ExploreNurses share their grossest work stories

“Home to one of the world’s best healthcare systems, Emory University of Atlanta, Georgia, is a great choice for nursing students at any level,” Nurse.org reported. “Ranked as the #2 undergraduate nursing school in the US 2022-2023 Best Colleges rankings by U.S. News and World Report, Emory University provides a top education to nursing students.”

Emory University offers three different options for undergraduate nurses, as well as a number of graduate-level options for current nurses.

About the Author

Hunter Boyce is a writer, digital producer and journalist home grown from a Burke County, Georgia farm. Throughout his career, Hunter has gone on to write sports, entertainment, political and local breaking news for a variety of outlets.

Editors' Picks

Credit: BEN@BENGRAY.COM

AJC names new top editor40m ago

Credit: Danny Karnik

Georgia Tech assistant Anthony Wilkins not retained by Damon Stoudamire
2h ago

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

As crime rose, Atlanta failed to spend millions earmarked for violence prevention
3h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Exclusive Q&A: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Atlanta’s Black culture
2h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Exclusive Q&A: Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens on Atlanta’s Black culture
2h ago

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

The Jolt: Lawmaker standoff could hurt Children’s Healthcare credit
3h ago
The Latest

Nurse on vacation saves wounded man
31m ago
This state’s nurses will receive $6,000 per year in incentives
46m ago
Mono could trigger multiple sclerosis, scientists say
22h ago
Featured

Credit: Stuart Hendrick

Community rallies around Marietta bookstore to keep it open
23h ago
Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top