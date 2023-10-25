Columbus ‘Witches Ride’ to benefit Children’s Miracle Network

Registration for the event is $35 on Sunday, $30 if paid in advance, $200 for golf cart participation and $20 to support without a bike or golf cart. Local business Ride on Bikes will offer free bike rentals for the evening on a first come, first served basis. Golf cart options will also be available. Check in runs from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, with the event beginning at 4:30 p.m.

Dedicated to raising funds for the Children’s Miracle Network, which includes the local Bill and Olivia Amos Children’s Hospital, Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation’s upcoming event will only be the latest in a series of nationwide fundraisers that have accrued over $8.5 billion for the network in the last four decades.

“All donations benefit local member hospitals to fund what’s needed most, like critical life-saving treatments and healthcare services, innovative research, vital pediatric medical equipment, child life services that put kids’ and families’ minds at ease during difficult hospital stays, and financial assistance for families who could not otherwise afford these health services,” according to the Children’s Miracle Network’s website.

Those interested in registering for Columbus Witches Ride can do so here.