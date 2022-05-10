Atlanta Journal-Constititution celebrates nurses for 17th straight year

The Atlanta nursing community was celebrated during an in-person luncheon May 10. Keynote speaker was filmmaker, photographer and author Carolyn Jones, who has produced award-winning documentaries on nursing and health care.

She has spent the past 10 years interviewing, photographing and filming nurses across America.

This year’s judges for the nurse awards were Beth Reilly, MSN APRN ACHPN, advance practice registered nurse, Empath Tidewell Hospice; Cherissa Jackson, chief medical executive, AMVETS, U.S. Air Force nurse veteran; and author Jo Shuford-Guice, MSN NP, nurse practitioner, River Region Dermatology & Laser, and immediate past president of the Advanced Practitioners for the River Region.

The judges who selected the winner of this year’s Nurse Leadership Award were Tammy Barbé, Ph.D., RN, CNE associate professor, associate dean for graduate programs at Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University; and Omolara Fyle-Thorpe, Ph.D., RN, FNP-BC, clinical assistant, professor at Georgia Baptist College of Nursing of Mercer University.

For more content like this, sign up for the Pulse newsletter here.

Read more about the nurses honored at this year’s ceremony:

Shannan Browning, Piedmont Healthcare

Lauren DePietro, Wellstar Kennestone Hospital

Sarah Harper, Wellstar Cobb Hospital

Rose Horton, Emory Healthcare

Damar Lewis, Northside Hospital Duluth

Gina Papa, Clarkston Community Health Center

Deepa Patel, Wellstar Shared Services

Andrew Perea, Kaiser Permanente

Cherish Ramirez, Piedmont Healthcare

Julie Singleton, Northeast Georgia Health System

Denise Ray, Piedmont Healthcare: Nurse Leader Award