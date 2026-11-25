Some days, it’s simply difficult to be grateful. Problems with work, noisy construction next door, and just when you think the day couldn’t get any worse, the cat throws up.
It’s hard to find serenity under those circumstances. But the truth is, even if you can’t appreciate every single moment of your life — and who can? — you can still live a life of gratitude.
One thing that always fills me with gratitude is spending time in nature. Sometimes, just watching a bird fly by or a squirrel dart out of the way is enough. You don’t have to be looking at one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Much of the beauty in your life can be found in your own backyard or neighborhood. You just have to find the motivation to get out of the house and experience it.
This time of year, there are plenty of reminders that Thanksgiving in approaching, from changing seasons to holiday displays in stores. It’s difficult to avoid thinking about what we have to be thankful for. And sometimes, the answers is as simple as being alive. If air is going in and out of your lungs, that’s something to appreciate.
Perhaps the greatest treasure we have are the people who come into our lives. Some make life feel like the best thing on earth, while others make us want to find a new home planet. But every relationship can teach us something, and if we learn from those experiences, we can grow.
I’m sad that some of my friendships and relationships haven’t worked out, but I will be eternally grateful for those people who have made my life better and validated my existence.
Most of the time, the Golden Rule works, and when it doesn’t, there are often people nearby who can help us heal our emotional wounds. Being able to cry on a loved one’s shoulder and feel safe is a gift in itself.
If you have healthy, loving relationships in your life, take a moment to appreciate them. And if you don’t have that kind of love right now, consider giving what you would like to receive by helping those who may be less fortunate.
Thanksgiving is our annual reminder to embrace an attitude of gratitude, but appreciation shouldn’t be reserved for one day or season. We should make an effort to nurture those feelings throughout the year, cultivating them like flowers in a garden. In doing so, we may find that gratitude becomes one of life’s most fulfilling habits.
Barton Goldsmith, Ph.D., is an award-winning psychotherapist and humanitarian. He is also a columnist, the author of eight books and a blogger for PsychologyToday.com with nearly 35 million readers. He is available for in-person and video consults worldwide; reach him at Barton@BartonGoldsmith.com.