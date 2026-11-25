Pulse Gratitude isn’t just for Thanksgiving Learning to appreciate what we have can change how we experience life. Share A volunteer packs canned goods for those in need, a reminder that giving to others is another way to cultivate gratitude. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

AJC By Barton Goldsmith – For the AJC 32 minutes ago

Some days, it’s simply difficult to be grateful. Problems with work, noisy construction next door, and just when you think the day couldn’t get any worse, the cat throws up. It’s hard to find serenity under those circumstances. But the truth is, even if you can’t appreciate every single moment of your life — and who can? — you can still live a life of gratitude. One thing that always fills me with gratitude is spending time in nature. Sometimes, just watching a bird fly by or a squirrel dart out of the way is enough. You don’t have to be looking at one of the Seven Wonders of the World. Much of the beauty in your life can be found in your own backyard or neighborhood. You just have to find the motivation to get out of the house and experience it.

Related Story Finding purpose starts with understanding why you matter November 11, 2026 This time of year, there are plenty of reminders that Thanksgiving in approaching, from changing seasons to holiday displays in stores. It’s difficult to avoid thinking about what we have to be thankful for. And sometimes, the answers is as simple as being alive. If air is going in and out of your lungs, that’s something to appreciate. Perhaps the greatest treasure we have are the people who come into our lives. Some make life feel like the best thing on earth, while others make us want to find a new home planet. But every relationship can teach us something, and if we learn from those experiences, we can grow. I’m sad that some of my friendships and relationships haven’t worked out, but I will be eternally grateful for those people who have made my life better and validated my existence. Most of the time, the Golden Rule works, and when it doesn’t, there are often people nearby who can help us heal our emotional wounds. Being able to cry on a loved one’s shoulder and feel safe is a gift in itself.

Related Story There's no shame in asking for a little help November 18, 2026 If you have healthy, loving relationships in your life, take a moment to appreciate them. And if you don’t have that kind of love right now, consider giving what you would like to receive by helping those who may be less fortunate.