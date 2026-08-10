10 tips to keep the peace with the people you love

Small gestures of affection can go a long way toward strengthening a relationship. (Abbey Cutrer / AJC)

A few small changes can make it easier to navigate conflict and stay connected to the people you care about.

A few small changes can make it easier to navigate conflict and stay connected to the people you care about.

In our everyday interactions, we all hit relationship speed bumps — the kind that slow us down, jostle us a bit, but also teach us something about life and love.

Here are some tips to help you navigate them with a little more grace.