Carter launched his campaign for Senate last week after Kemp announced he would not run. Carter likely will have plenty of company in his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.

U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Brian Jack of Peachtree City and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all said they would consider running if Trump asked them.

Carter’s comments came hours before U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would not run for Senate. At the time, Carter predicted Greene would announce her decision soon.

“She’s going to talk to her family about it this weekend. So we’ll see what she does,” he said. “Marjorie’s done an outstanding job of moving the MAGA movement forward, and I hope to be able to earn her endorsement as well.”

Later on in the podcasts, AJC journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein answer questions from the listener mailbag.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”

Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.