U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, the first prominent Republican to enter the 2026 race for Senate, said he is looking to nab some high-profile endorsements to separate himself from the field of potential GOP opponents.
Carter, a six-term Georgia congressman, said he hopes to earn endorsement from President Donald Trump and Gov. Brian Kemp after speaking with both leaders.
“I’ve got to earn their support. I’ve got to earn their endorsement, and I’m going to do that,” he said in an interview Friday on The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast. “The president has endorsed me in the past, and I hope he’ll endorse me in the future.”
Carter launched his campaign for Senate last week after Kemp announced he would not run. Carter likely will have plenty of company in his bid to unseat Democratic incumbent U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff.
U.S. Reps. Rick Allen of Augusta, Brian Jack of Peachtree City and Rich McCormick of Suwanee all said they would consider running if Trump asked them.
Carter’s comments came hours before U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene announced she would not run for Senate. At the time, Carter predicted Greene would announce her decision soon.
“She’s going to talk to her family about it this weekend. So we’ll see what she does,” he said. “Marjorie’s done an outstanding job of moving the MAGA movement forward, and I hope to be able to earn her endorsement as well.”
Later on in the podcasts, AJC journalists Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein answer questions from the listener mailbag.
New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or other podcast platforms. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”
Have a question or comment for the hosts? Call the 24-hour “Politically Georgia” podcast hotline at 770-810-5297.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
Democratic state senator launches bid for Georgia lieutenant governor in Savannah
Democratic Sen. Josh McLaurin is the first politician to launch his 2026 campaign for lieutenant governor. Current Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is expected to run for governor.
Democrats must flip House, ‘seize Trump’s power,’ Warnock says
At a South Atlanta town hall that lasted more than two hours, U.S. senator condemns Trump administration, calling its first 100 days ‘unabashed corruption’
AJC poll: Kemp vs. Ossoff in 2026 dead heat
The "Politically Georgia" hosts discuss the 2026 Senate race.
Featured
Credit: AJC
Kemp’s Senate snub shakes up Georgia politics
Democrat Jon Ossoff readies for a fight as Republicans confront a Senate race without Brian Kemp.
Families scramble to vacate hotel abruptly shut down by city of Roswell
The city of Roswell shut down the Economy Hotel due to unsafe living conditions discovered after police arrested six men accused of sex trafficking at the hotel.
From Chicago to the Vatican: Cobb man says classmate turned pope had ‘aura’
Cobb man texted congratulations to his grade school friend for his exciting promotion. The thank you message was signed by name and by new job title: Pope Leo XIV