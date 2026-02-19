Politically Georgia Trump aims to sell positive message about the economy today in Georgia Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. President Donald Trump is visiting Rome, Ga., today. (Nathan Howard/AP)

Today’s newsletter highlights: State officials aren’t in a rush to take over Fulton County’s elections.

Legislation would increase DNA collection of arrested immigrants.

President Donald Trump boasts he could “take care” of Atlanta.

Economic focus Many Americans complain about having to stretch their dollars due to rising prices on everything from groceries to utilities. (Mark Lennihan/AP) President Donald Trump is using his return to Georgia today to recalibrate his economic message ahead of the midterm elections. He’s betting that a fresh sales pitch can solidify support for his second-term agenda. As he hits the campaign trail in northwest Georgia the White House says he’ll focus on the economy. It’s an issue that helped propel him back to power in 2024 but remains a source of voter unease. Administration officials point to improving national indicators. Inflation, which spiked to a 40-year high under President Joe Biden, slowed to an annual rate of 2.4% in January — closer to the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

A stronger-than-expected January jobs report showed 130,000 new positions added and the unemployment rate dipping to 4.3%.

Still, the White House has struggled to blunt persistent frustration over the cost of living. Grocery prices, housing costs and energy bills remain stubborn pain points, complicating Trump’s argument that “prices are down, way down.” That tension will loom over today’s visit to Rome, where Trump is headlining an event ahead of the special election to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene. A new report released today from three groups — the Cost Coalition, Climate Power and Defend America Action— argues that Washington’s economic policies are weighing on Georgians. And the University of Georgia’s long-running Economic Outlook warns the state faces an “elevated level” risk of recession as tariffs and job losses ripple through key industries. How are you feeling about the economy? Let us know.

Things to know Republican Clay Fuller is running to replace former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) Good morning! We’re 19 days away from a special election to replace Marjorie Taylor Greene in Congress. The primary for U.S. Senate, governor and other offices is in 89 days. Here are three other things to know for today: Republican Clay Fuller, a candidate for Congress in northwest Georgia, is making PFAS chemicals an issue in the race by referencing his cancer diagnosis at age 31, the AJC’s Dylan Jackson reports.

Gov. Brian Kemp took a victory lap in Washington on Wednesday as he boasted about Georgia’s new law limiting large jury awards during a summit hosted by business and industry groups, Tia Mitchell reports.

The Georgia Senate on Wednesday unveiled a spending plan that includes relief for both income and property taxes, the AJC’s David Wickert reports. Fulton fears The Rev. Jay Augustine, senior pastor of Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta, spoke about election concerns at a news conference in Winder on Wednesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Republicans are doing little to quell fears of a state takeover of Fulton County’s election operations. But the move doesn’t appear to be imminent. In a Truth Social post, President Donald Trump amplified a prominent GOP state lawmaker’s call for a takeover following the FBI’s seizure of hundreds of boxes of 2020 election records. At least two Republican members of the State Election Board haven’t ruled out considering a state takeover of the heavily Democratic county. The Republican-controlled board did not consider a takeover during its Wednesday meeting, its first since the raid. But one board member didn’t close the door. “It’s just not something that we’re looking to do without all the information,” said Janelle King, an appointee of Republican Georgia House Speaker Jon Burns. “When the FBI and the DOJ finish their investigation, that will give us a lot more information.” Democrats and voting rights advocates feared the board’s right-wing Republican majority would use the FBI raid as a pretext to install a partisan appointee over Fulton’s elections.

Those fears have found a voice beyond elected officials. Faith leaders on Wednesday echoed those concerns outside the board’s meeting and decried the Trump administration’s ballot seizure and suggestion of nationalizing elections. The Rev. Jay Augustine of Big Bethel A.M.E. Church in Atlanta said that the Trump administration “cares about silencing the votes of those who see the failures that are going on in America and who voted against those failures in 2020 and who are duty-bound to vote against those failures again.” Under the 2021 voting law, the state board could replace a county’s election board after a performance review, audit or investigation, giving a temporary superintendent authority over vote counting, polling places and staffing. DNA collection U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement continues to detain people. Most are not convicted criminals. (AJC/Getty) Most of the people detained during President Donald Trump’s immigration crackdown are not convicted criminals. But Republicans have continued to make illegal immigration a public safety issue by consistently highlighting violent crimes committed by people who are in the country without legal permission.

Now, Republicans in the state Senate are aiming to catch more immigrants who commit crimes. Senate Bill 116 by state Sen. Timothy Bearden, R-Carrollton, would require Georgia to collect DNA from anyone charged with a misdemeanor or felony who also has an immigration detainer. The committee passed this bill last year. But it never got a vote on the Senate floor. Now Bearden is trying again. State Sen. John Albers, R-Roswell, said the bill is meant as a backstop in case the federal government fails to collect this information. He said it often did during previous administrations. State Sen. Kim Jackson, D-Atlanta, said she is “deeply concerned” about the bill, calling it a “revocation of humans’ rights.” “I don’t think this body would be doing this for an American citizen,” she said.

A separate bill, Senate Bill 29, would require the state to collect DNA samples of anyone arrested for a felony. The Senate passed it last year. The House is considering it this year. Insurance costs Even when lawmakers adopted Gov. Brian Kemp’s litigation overhaul, they downplayed expectations that it would lower insurance premiums. The goal, they said, was to slow rising rates. Now House Republicans say they’re taking the first real swing at the cost side of the equation, rolling out a series of bills they argue would crack down on fraud and stabilize Georgia’s volatile market. The marquee measure, House Bill 1344, would increase nearly 40 fines in Georgia’s insurance code, strengthen enforcement of uninsured motorist laws and encourage more collaboration between the insurance commissioner and economic development officials to recruit insurance headquarters to Georgia. Another proposal, House Bill 1274, targets what sponsors call “excess auto insurance profits.” If an insurer earns 5% above its expected profit for three consecutive years, it would have to file a rate decrease. Backers point to Florida and other states that have similar policies.

Other proposals would give state regulators more authority to levy heftier fines for “surprise bills” and other violations, and shorten windows insurers have to pursue refunds for certain errors. Under the Gold Dome State Sens. Harold Jones II (left), D-Augusta, and Bo Hatchett, R-Cornelia, participated in a recent committee meeting at the Capitol in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) We’ve passed the halfway mark. It’s Day 21 of the legislative session. Some happenings: 8 a.m.: House State Planning and Community Affairs Committee meets to discuss House Bill 689, which would establish a homelessness prevention program.

10 a.m.: House and Senate convene.

12:30 p.m.: House Economic Development and Tourism Committee meets to discuss House Bill 490, which would require a human trafficking training program for hotels.

1 p.m.: House Judiciary Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1028, which would change how district attorneys are paid.

1 p.m.: House Transportation Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1137, which would extend MARTA’s authority to collect a 1% retail sales and use tax.

1 p.m.: Senate Committee on Education and Youth meets to discuss Senate Bill 513, which would allow for districts to send information to the Department of Driver Services on chronically absent students seeking instruction permits.

2 p.m.: Senate Judiciary Committee meets to discuss Senate Bill 443, which would increase penalties for obstructing highways, streets, sidewalks or other public passages.

3 p.m.: State Rep. Joseph Gullett’s Subcommittee of Judiciary Non-Civil meets to discuss House Bill 626, which would extend the retention period of evidence of sexual assault when a victim elects not to immediately report the assault.

4 p.m.: House Judiciary Non-Civil Committee meets to discuss House Bill 1196, which would create the offense of criminal trespass involving a wild animal. Campaign watch Now that Dana Barrett is running for secretary of state, candidates are lining up to replace her on the Fulton County Commission.

Our AJC colleague Reed Williams reported previously that Jodi Merriday and Lee Morris are running. Now Kiddada Grey has also launched her campaign. Merriday has worked as an ombudsman for Atlanta Public Schools and in Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens’ administration. She has also been an assistant professor and lecturer at several colleges and universities in Georgia. Morris spent eight years on the Fulton County Commission as a Republican before losing to Barrett in 2022. Now he’s running again — this time as a Democrat. Grey spent five terms on the Georgia PTA board. Listen up Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and House Speaker Jon Burns, both Republicans, are pitching different tax plans. (Miguel Martinez/AJC)

Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast the AJC’s David Wickert joins the show to break down the competing tax plans under the Gold Dome. You can listen and subscribe to Politically Georgia for free an Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Troops in Atlanta? President Donald Trump held a Black History Month celebration at the White House on Wednesday, and Herschel Walker was among the Black athletes and celebrities he talked up.

But it was Trump’s comments about Atlanta in response to shouted commentary from the audience that drew headlines. Trump said he could help reduce crime in the city if he were called to send in troops. “We could take care of Atlanta,” he said. “I’ll tell you what, you oughta get them to call me. We could take care of Atlanta so fast.” Today in Washington President Donald Trump will meet with the Board of Peace overseeing the rebuilding of Gaza. He’ll then travel to Georgia to deliver remarks on the economy.

