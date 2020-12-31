X

Podcast: Politically Georgia’s Senate Runoff Preview

Lauren Williams fills out paperwork while waiting in line during early voting at the Cobb County Elections office in Marietta on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. In addition to runoff races for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, a statewide runoff for a Public Service Commission seat is also on the ballot. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)
Lauren Williams fills out paperwork while waiting in line during early voting at the Cobb County Elections office in Marietta on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020. In addition to runoff races for both of Georgia's U.S. Senate seats, a statewide runoff for a Public Service Commission seat is also on the ballot. (Photo: Ben Gray for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Ben Gray

By Bria Felicien, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
On this episode, the biggest question ahead of the Jan. 5 runoff election

In this episode, host Greg Bluestein and AJC political reporter Patricia Murphy preview the two Jan. 5 Senate runoff races between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock. The two also answer: what’s the biggest question mark heading into the races? Head to ajc.com for more updates on Georgia Politics.

The AJC recently launched AJC Senate Watch, a new feature designed to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5. Senate Watch looks closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions.

