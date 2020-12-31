Podcast: Politically Georgia’s Senate Runoff Preview

Listen and subscribe to our podcast: Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Stitcher, Spotify
In this episode, host Greg Bluestein and AJC political reporter Patricia Murphy preview the two Jan. 5 Senate runoff races between David Perdue and Jon Ossoff and Kelly Loeffler and Raphael Warnock. The two also answer: what’s the biggest question mark heading into the races? Head to ajc.com for more updates on Georgia Politics.
The AJC recently launched AJC Senate Watch, a new feature designed to help readers sort through claims being made by candidates in the Senate runoff election in Georgia on Jan. 5. Senate Watch looks closely at what the candidates and campaigns are saying about their opponents and pointing out the facts and distortions.
