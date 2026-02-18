Politics Politically Georgia: How ICE detention centers are roiling small-town Georgia The podcast team discusses how a pair of warehouses could become large-scale immigration detention facilities. Anti-ICE protesters gather on Social Circle Parkway in the city of Social Circle to voice opposition to potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 (Ben Hendren/AJC)

Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, explores the federal government’s push to turn two Georgia warehouses into large-scale U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities. Podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by AJC immigration reporter Lautaro Grinspan to break down what we know about the 183-acre purchase in Social Circle, about 40 miles east of Atlanta as well as a second site planned in Hall County.

Local officials have raised question about the burden the facilities will place on infrastructure, like water and sewer, and also the loss of tax revenue. They also examine why city leaders say they have little authority to block the projects, and what these facilities could mean for the communities now preparing for their arrival.

New episodes of the “Politically Georgia” podcast are available every week wherever you get your podcasts. If you haven’t yet, be sure to subscribe for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify or any other podcast platform. You can also ask your smart speaker to “play the Politically Georgia podcast.”