Politically Georgia: How ICE detention centers are roiling small-town Georgia

The podcast team discusses how a pair of warehouses could become large-scale immigration detention facilities.
Anti-ICE protesters gather on Social Circle Parkway in the city of Social Circle to voice opposition to potential Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility. Wednesday, Jan 14, 2026 (Ben Hendren/AJC)
By
46 minutes ago

Wednesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast, explores the federal government’s push to turn two Georgia warehouses into large-scale U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention facilities.

Podcast hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy are joined by AJC immigration reporter Lautaro Grinspan to break down what we know about the 183-acre purchase in Social Circle, about 40 miles east of Atlanta as well as a second site planned in Hall County.

Local officials have raised question about the burden the facilities will place on infrastructure, like water and sewer, and also the loss of tax revenue.

They also examine why city leaders say they have little authority to block the projects, and what these facilities could mean for the communities now preparing for their arrival.

Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

