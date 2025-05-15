Breaking: Lin Wood hit with $11M verdict in battle with former law firm partners
New Georgia law puts more regulations on booting companies

The new law prevents private property owners from monetarily benefiting from booting companies.
AJC file photo.
You get back to your car after a few hours of shopping or dining out and see a large metal casing, or “boot,” on your tire immobilizing your car. Now what?

Georgia’s new law, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed Wednesday, doesn’t do away with the practice of installing boots on cars for people who don’t pay or overstay their parking time, but there are new restrictions on lot owners and the companies who do the booting.

House Bill 551 prevents private property owners from getting paid to allow booting companies to operate.

During legislative debate, state Sen. Josh McLaurin said the payments created an inappropriate incentive to boot cars.

The new law also requires booting companies to include contact information for motorists to call to get the device removed. Companies also have to provide their full name and the cost to remove the boot. The legislation is similar to ordinances in Atlanta and other local jurisdictions where booting is already regulated.

“This is an important step forward in holding predatory booting companies accountable,” McLaurin, a Democrat from Sandy Springs, said in April.

About the Author

Michelle Baruchman is politics news and enterprise reporter covering statewide political stories.

