New Georgia law puts more regulations on booting companies

You get back to your car after a few hours of shopping or dining out and see a large metal casing, or “boot,” on your tire immobilizing your car. Now what?

Georgia’s new law, which Gov. Brian Kemp signed Wednesday, doesn’t do away with the practice of installing boots on cars for people who don’t pay or overstay their parking time, but there are new restrictions on lot owners and the companies who do the booting.

House Bill 551 prevents private property owners from getting paid to allow booting companies to operate.