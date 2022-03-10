Lawmakers vote for Georgia to join growing condemnation of Russia

In the Senate, Rules Chairman Jeff Mullis said he introduced Senate Bill 562 to send a message to Russia.

“As you know, all the horrendous activities going on over there and killing innocent women and children and men,” said Mullis, R-Chickamauga. “This has to stop. If we can send a message, this is one of them that we need to send.”

SB 562 would require companies seeking to bid on Georgia contracts to submit documentation saying they are not owned or operated by the Russian government. If a company falsifies that document, it could face a fine up to $250,000.

Senators amended the bill to place the same restrictions on companies owned by the government of Belarus.

“The nation of Belarus allowed its territory to be used by the Russian army in the staging grounds and launching pads for the unprovoked attack on the Ukraine,” said state Sen. Marty Harbin, a Tyrone Republican who sponsored the amendment. “While we cannot dictate foreign policy in this chamber, we do have the authority to ensure that taxpayer dollars in this state did not go to fund this Belarusian oligarchy.”

SB 562 passed 53-0.

Ralston said he’s praying that the war ends quickly and peacefully, saying “we are all Ukrainians.”

“This is not a Republican or Democrat issue,” Ralston said. “At this point politics stops at the water’s edge and we unite as Americans. Our nation has stood up to tyrants before, and we do so again today.”