Clayton County sets seven early voting sites

Clayton County sets seven early voting sites for the Jan. 5 election.

Local News | 16 minutes ago
By Leon Stafford, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Clayton County has set seven sites for early voting for the upcoming election that will decide which party -- Democrats or Republicans -- will control the U.S. Senate next year.

Early voting begins Monday and runs through Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these sites: The second floor of the county elections office, 121 South McDonough Street in Jonesboro; Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex; the Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro; and Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow.

The sites are South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton; Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale; and J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Ga. 138, Jonesboro.

Early voting also will take place from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 19; 12 p.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 20; 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 21-23; and 8 a.m.-7 p.m., Dec. 28-31.

Election day is Jan. 5.

