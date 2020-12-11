Clayton County sets seven early voting sites

Early voting begins Monday and runs through Dec. 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at these sites: The second floor of the county elections office, 121 South McDonough Street in Jonesboro; Carl Rhodenizer Recreation Center, 3499 Rex Road in Rex; the Lee Headquarters Library, 865 Battle Creek Road, Jonesboro; and Morrow Municipal Complex, 1500 Morrow Road in Morrow.

The sites are South Clayton Recreation Center, 1837 McDonough Road, Hampton; Virginia Burton Gray Recreation Center, 1475 East Fayetteville Road, Riverdale; and J. Charley Griswell Senior Center, 2300 Ga. 138, Jonesboro.