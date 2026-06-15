Georgia U.S. Senate Election Results 2026 Live Vote Counts

Track live results in Georgia’s 2026 U.S. Senate race between Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff and Republican challenger Mike Collins. A preelection AJC poll showed Ossoff ahead of Collins, with support strongest among women, Black voters and younger Georgians. Follow statewide vote totals and county-level returns, updated throughout election night as counties report results.

Jump to: Statewide results · Countywide results

More coverage: Georgia governor results · All election results · See election results in your neighborhood · Georgia elections: Live updates