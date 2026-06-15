Georgia U.S. Senate Election Results 2026 Live Vote Counts

Follow live results in Georgia’s U.S. Senate race between Mike Collins and Jon Ossoff, with statewide vote totals and county-by-county returns.
Track county results in Georgia's U.S. Senate between Democrat Jon Ossoff and Republican Mike Collins.
U.S. Senate
99% of precincts reporting
Jon Ossoff
59% ✓
2,466,422 votes
Mike Collins
41%
1,712,444 votes
Appling County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|4,628
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|1,548
|✓
Atkinson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|1,472
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|762
|✓
Bacon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|81%
|2,855
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|19%
|661
|✓
Baker County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|623
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|516
|✓
Baldwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|8,410
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|6,660
|
Banks County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|82%
|5,927
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|18%
|1,323
|✓
Barrow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|18,654
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|14,171
|✓
Bartow County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|27,257
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|14,913
|✓
Ben Hill County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|2,720
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|2,163
|✓
Berrien County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|77%
|4,497
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|23%
|1,318
|✓
Bibb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|69%
|37,850
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|31%
|17,313
|
Bleckley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|71%
|3,300
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|29%
|1,341
|✓
Brantley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|86%
|4,717
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|14%
|771
|✓
Brooks County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|3,085
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|2,366
|✓
Bryan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|10,262
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|7,751
|✓
Bulloch County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|13,562
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|11,052
|✓
Burke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|54%
|4,677
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|46%
|3,993
|
Butts County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|6,187
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|3,388
|✓
Calhoun County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|61%
|999
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|39%
|636
|
Camden County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|11,434
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|7,574
|✓
Candler County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|2,216
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|1,176
|✓
Carroll County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|27,067
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|17,798
|✓
Catoosa County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|16,195
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|7,508
|✓
Charlton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|2,323
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|881
|✓
Chatham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|67%
|75,230
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|33%
|36,600
|
Chattahoochee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|53%
|575
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|47%
|514
|
Chattooga County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|5,161
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|1,896
|✓
Cherokee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|76,320
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|50,228
|✓
Clarke County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|79%
|33,511
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|21%
|9,171
|
Clay County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|636
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|468
|
Clayton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|92%
|87,689
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|8%
|8,130
|
Clinch County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|1,381
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|579
|✓
Cobb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|67%
|225,293
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|33%
|110,573
|
Coffee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|62%
|7,339
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|38%
|4,486
|✓
Colquitt County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|8,207
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|4,212
|✓
Columbia County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|54%
|36,186
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|46%
|31,391
|✓
Cook County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|3,497
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|1,957
|✓
Coweta County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|38,628
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|28,085
|✓
Crawford County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|3,165
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|1,491
|✓
Crisp County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|3,623
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|2,668
|✓
Dade County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|4,004
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|1,385
|✓
Dawson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|10,749
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|3,617
|✓
Decatur County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|4,636
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|3,837
|✓
DeKalb County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|89%
|285,433
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|11%
|36,253
|
Dodge County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|4,246
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|2,003
|✓
Dooly County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|52%
|1,704
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|48%
|1,600
|
Dougherty County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|76%
|20,798
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|24%
|6,398
|
Douglas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|77%
|45,428
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|23%
|13,922
|
Early County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|52%
|1,850
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|48%
|1,735
|✓
Echols County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|83%
|787
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|17%
|158
|✓
Effingham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|16,476
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|8,940
|✓
Elbert County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|4,554
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|2,496
|✓
Emanuel County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|4,774
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|2,525
|✓
Evans County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|2,000
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|1,109
|✓
Fannin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|8,817
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|2,781
|✓
Fayette County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|57%
|35,404
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|43%
|26,814
|
Floyd County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|19,411
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|12,830
|✓
Forsyth County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|59,584
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|47,453
|✓
Franklin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|81%
|6,830
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|19%
|1,650
|✓
Fulton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|80%
|363,995
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|20%
|93,123
|
Gilmer County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|10,334
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|3,628
|✓
Glascock County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|88%
|1,066
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|12%
|149
|✓
Glynn County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|18,789
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|14,694
|✓
Gordon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|13,283
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|5,584
|✓
Grady County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|62%
|4,918
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|38%
|3,068
|✓
Greene County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|6,814
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|4,348
|✓
Gwinnett County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|71%
|245,140
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|29%
|98,695
|
Habersham County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|12,932
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|4,459
|✓
Hall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|47,581
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|30,981
|✓
Hancock County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|71%
|2,420
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|29%
|975
|
Haralson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|80%
|9,093
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|20%
|2,207
|✓
Harris County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|11,298
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|5,848
|✓
Hart County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|7,707
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|3,069
|✓
Heard County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|79%
|3,483
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|21%
|925
|✓
Henry County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|76%
|83,476
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|24%
|26,102
|
Houston County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|54%
|35,293
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|46%
|29,577
|
Irwin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|2,297
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|975
|✓
Jackson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|24,085
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|11,761
|✓
Jasper County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|5,000
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|1,864
|✓
Jeff Davis County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|3,114
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|1,013
|✓
Jefferson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|55%
|3,280
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|45%
|2,672
|
Jenkins County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|1,441
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|1,058
|✓
Johnson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|69%
|2,107
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|31%
|949
|✓
Jones County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|60%
|7,201
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|40%
|4,750
|✓
Lamar County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|5,116
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|2,730
|✓
Lanier County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|1,721
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|933
|✓
Laurens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|59%
|10,751
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|41%
|7,333
|✓
Lee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|63%
|8,318
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|37%
|4,960
|✓
Liberty County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|70%
|11,780
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|30%
|5,119
|
Lincoln County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|2,581
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|1,278
|✓
Long County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|51%
|2,505
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|49%
|2,447
|✓
Lowndes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|50%
|17,817
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|50%
|17,755
|
Lumpkin County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|73%
|9,455
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|27%
|3,428
|✓
Macon County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|64%
|2,385
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|36%
|1,342
|
Madison County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|8,495
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|3,947
|✓
Marion County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|1,558
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|1,194
|✓
McDuffie County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|4,517
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|3,754
|✓
McIntosh County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|3,306
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|2,391
|✓
Meriwether County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|5,075
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|3,916
|✓
Miller County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|1,398
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|556
|✓
Mitchell County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|51%
|3,434
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|49%
|3,257
|✓
Monroe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|9,463
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|4,617
|✓
Montgomery County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|69%
|2,031
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|31%
|918
|✓
Morgan County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|6,975
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|3,509
|✓
Murray County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|75%
|8,486
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|25%
|2,836
|✓
Muscogee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|70%
|43,644
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|30%
|18,662
|
Newton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|69%
|32,467
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|31%
|14,549
|
Oconee County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|61%
|13,797
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|39%
|8,788
|✓
Oglethorpe County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|62%
|4,233
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|38%
|2,572
|✓
Paulding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|50%
|37,357
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|50%
|37,089
|✓
Peach County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|5,980
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|4,656
|
Pickens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|11,547
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|3,716
|✓
Pierce County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|85%
|5,948
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|15%
|1,074
|✓
Pike County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|81%
|7,381
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|19%
|1,703
|✓
Polk County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|71%
|9,351
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|29%
|3,910
|✓
Pulaski County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|2,202
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|1,131
|✓
Putnam County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|66%
|6,985
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|34%
|3,626
|✓
Quitman County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|54%
|470
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|46%
|398
|✓
Rabun County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|71%
|5,492
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|29%
|2,250
|✓
Randolph County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|58%
|1,352
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|42%
|998
|
Richmond County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|76%
|50,562
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|24%
|16,066
|
Rockdale County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|83%
|31,988
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|17%
|6,777
|
Schley County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|1,329
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|423
|✓
Screven County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|2,879
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|2,323
|✓
Seminole County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|1,869
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|1,021
|✓
Spalding County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|52%
|13,211
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|48%
|12,362
|
Stephens County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|74%
|6,866
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|26%
|2,420
|✓
Stewart County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|63%
|902
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|37%
|522
|
Sumter County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|57%
|5,504
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|43%
|4,107
|
Talbot County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|60%
|1,645
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|40%
|1,077
|
Taliaferro County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|62%
|493
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|38%
|306
|
Tattnall County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|4,222
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|1,992
|✓
Taylor County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|59%
|1,774
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|41%
|1,216
|✓
Telfair County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|2,006
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|1,146
|✓
Terrell County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|56%
|1,935
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|44%
|1,508
|
Thomas County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|9,301
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|7,525
|✓
Tift County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|58%
|7,758
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|42%
|5,520
|✓
Toombs County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|5,152
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|2,593
|✓
Towns County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|5,366
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|1,741
|✓
Treutlen County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|1,453
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|780
|✓
Troup County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|53%
|12,186
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|47%
|10,961
|✓
Turner County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|56%
|1,663
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|44%
|1,305
|✓
Twiggs County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|51%
|1,703
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|49%
|1,653
|
Union County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|76%
|10,829
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|24%
|3,410
|✓
Upson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|63%
|6,104
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|37%
|3,638
|✓
Walker County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|14,976
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|6,367
|✓
Walton County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|64%
|28,355
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|36%
|16,143
|✓
Ware County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|65%
|6,689
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|35%
|3,549
|✓
Warren County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|57%
|1,190
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|43%
|888
|
Washington County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|54%
|4,258
|✓
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|46%
|3,625
|
Wayne County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|72%
|7,058
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|28%
|2,716
|✓
Webster County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|55%
|576
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|45%
|474
|✓
Wheeler County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|67%
|1,207
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|33%
|583
|✓
White County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|77%
|9,711
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|23%
|2,849
|✓
Whitfield County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|57%
|16,889
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|43%
|12,943
|✓
Wilcox County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|70%
|1,733
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|30%
|731
|✓
Wilkes County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|52%
|2,115
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|48%
|1,968
|✓
Wilkinson County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|51%
|1,885
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|49%
|1,809
|✓
Worth County
|Candidate
|Party
|%
|Votes
|Mike Collins
|Rep
|68%
|4,635
|
|Jon Ossoff
|Dem
|32%
|2,135
|✓