Politically Georgia Petition urges lawmakers to vet new Democratic agriculture commissioner Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Share Agriculture Commissioner-elect Katherine E. Juhan-Arnold, seen here at the Democratic Party of Georgia convention in Savannah in August. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Planned Parenthood spent big on state legislative races.

Feds fine Texas-based company for its no beard policy in Georgia and other states.

Burt Jones joins the “Politically Georgia” podcast. Farmer concerns Katherine Juhan-Arnold, the Democratic nominee for agriculture commissioner, speaks during the Jon Ossoff for Senate campaign election night watch party earlier this month in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Democrat Katherine Juhan-Arnold pulled off one of the biggest surprises of Georgia’s election, ousting a seventh-generation farmer to become the state’s next agriculture commissioner. But her victory over Republican Tyler Harper is stirring anxiety among some farmers who question whether she has the experience to lead Georgia’s largest industry. A petition launched by Jackson Embry, a farmer and rancher, has attracted more than 3,000 signatures urging state lawmakers to scrutinize Juhan-Arnold’s agricultural experience and educational qualifications.

Embry argues that her background in community agriculture and nutrition initiatives is no substitute for experience with large-scale farming and the regulatory responsibilities of the Agriculture Department.

The petition asks lawmakers to consider hearings or other inquiries into whether she has the qualifications to lead the agency. That wouldn’t get anywhere in the Democratic-controlled House. But the GOP-led Senate could potentially take it up. Kent Hamilton, the chief executive of Southern Valley Fruit and Vegetable in South Georgia, told Specialty Crop Grower that he was trying not to dwell on the election results. “I wish her well, and I’m willing to work with her. I don’t know how receptive she’ll be,” he said.

Chris Butts, executive director of the Georgia Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association, struck a more pragmatic tone. He said growers must make sure the incoming commissioner understands their challenges.

Juhan-Arnold, who has argued that her experience in community agriculture will help her modernize the department, is familiar with this type of scrutiny.

In 2022, Juhan-Arnold challenged the qualifications of Democrat Nakita Hemingway, who was then running for agriculture commissioner, on grounds she didn’t meet the state’s requirement that candidates be practical farmers. An administrative law judge rejected the challenge, finding Hemingway qualified. Democrats have a different question: What good did Harper’s credentials and political connections do for Georgia farmers? Democratic Party of Georgia chair Charlie Bailey told us on the “Politically Georgia” podcast this week that Harper’s close ties to President Donald Trump failed to protect farmers from tariffs and rising fuel costs.

“It didn’t do them any daggum good to have Tyler Harper sitting there bending the knee to Donald Trump,” he said, adding: “It’s about time we try something else.”

Things to know Georgia state Rep. Todd Jones, left, will be the House minority leader in January. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) Good morning! We’re 14 days away from the runoff election in state House District 151. The Georgia legislative session begins in 55 days. Here are three things to know for today: House Republicans chose state Rep. Todd Jones, R-Cumming, as the minority leader for the 2027 session, David Wickert reports.

Georgia officials broke ground Monday on a $400 million psychiatric hospital in south DeKalb County aimed at easing the backlog of people in the criminal justice system with suspected severe mental illness who are waiting for behavioral health services from the state, Tamar Hallerman reports.

A shuttered century-old bridge connecting two northwest Atlanta neighborhoods has sparked a broader discussion about the state of the city’s aging road infrastructure, Shaddi Abusaid reports. Door to door Planned Parenthood Votes spent a lot of money in the midterms this year. (Natrice Miller/AJC) Republican state Sen. Ed Setzler lost his reelection bid after facing a barrage of attacks over his role sponsoring Georgia’s 2019 abortion law. Now, Planned Parenthood Votes is revealing the work they put in to help make that happen.

The group says reproductive rights canvassers knocked on more than 20,000 doors and made more than 9,000 calls to voters in the district, which includes parts of Cobb and Bartow counties. Plus, the group sent more than 118,400 mailers reaching nearly 30,000 voters. Digital ads reached another 20,000 plus. Setzler was among a group of GOP lawmakers targeted by the aggressive and expensive ad campaign. Three others also lost their reelection bids: Scott Hilton, Don Parsons and Matt Reeves. EEOC fine American Medical Response was fined by federal regulators. (AJC File) Federal regulators have fined a Texas-based medical services company for refusing to hire EMTs and paramedics with beards in several states, including Georgia.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission says Global Medical Response and its subsidiary, American Medical Response, required employees to shave their beards because the hair prevented them from wearing a respirator properly. (A respirator is a type of mask that protects the person wearing it from airborne substances). The EEOC says these employees could safely perform their jobs with an alternative respirator. Instead, it said some workers were forced to shave their beards to keep their jobs. Those who refused either weren’t hired or were fired. The company will pay a $2.2 million fine, with the money going to people who were impacted by the policy. American Medical Response is also creating new positions that allow for alternative respirators. “EMTs and paramedics with sincerely held religious beliefs should not have to compromise those beliefs when an alternative solution is available that does not create an undue hardship,” Darrell E. Graham, director of the EEOC’s Atlanta District, said. Listen up Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is a guest on the "Politically Georgia" podcast today. (Jason Getz/AJC) Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast Republican Lt. Gov. Burt Jones joins the show to talk about his feud with Rick Jackson, possible deals with Democrats and whether he could land a job in the Trump administration.

You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, YouTube or wherever you get your podcasts. Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode. Today in Washington Trump will speak at a summit in the Philippines with Southeast Asian leaders and sign a trade agreement with Thailand.

The House has evening votes scheduled.

The Senate will vote on more Trump nominations. Correction An item in Monday’s newsletter included an incorrect quote from U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock. The correct quote is: “We suffer not from a poverty of resources, but a moral imagination. I think the American people want someone in this moment who will help us all to believe that we can do big things in this country.” Shoutouts Want a birthday shoutout in the Politically Georgia newsletter? There’s a form for that. It’s not just birthdays. We’re also interested in new jobs, engagements, birth announcements, etc.