News DeKalb ambulance provider to receive $77 million contract despite struggles County officials say contractor has made progress, new subsidy should help improve response times. In April, AMR paid DeKalb a penalty of more than $1.3 million for its substandard performance the previous to years. Now, the county says recent improvements in service mean the company deserves a new five-year contract. (AJC file)

For years, critics of DeKalb County’s ambulance service have said its response times are too slow and that risks the lives of people across the state’s fourth most populace county. Those concerns were validated late last year by a consultant’s review that was critical of the ambulance service and DeKalb’s private ambulance provider, American Medical Response. The report said AMR was not deploying adequate resources to handle the county’s needs and was well below national standards for response times on life-threatening emergencies. Those concerns were validated late last year by a consultant’s review that was critical of the ambulance service and DeKalb’s private ambulance provider, American Medical Response. The report said AMR was not deploying adequate resources to handle the county’s needs and was well below national standards for response times on life-threatening emergencies.

In April the company agreed to pay a penalty to the county of more than $1.3 million for its substandard performance the previous two years, according to a letter the company sent to DeKalb Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum. As DeKalb commissioners prepare to vote on a new ambulance contract as early as this week, AMR is poised to remain the go-to service for the county, according to county officials. The new contract budgets for a $77 million county subsidy to AMR over the course of the five-year agreement — roughly $15 million per year. That’s a significant increase from the $4.89 million annual county subsidy included in the current 18-month contract AMR has with DeKalb. The previous five-year contract had no subsidy, according to Fullum. As DeKalb commissioners prepare to vote on a new ambulance contract as early as this week, AMR is poised to remain the go-to service for the county, according to county officials. The new contract budgets for a $77 million county subsidy to AMR over the course of the five-year agreement — roughly $15 million per year. That’s a significant increase from the $4.89 million annual county subsidy included in the current 18-month contract AMR has with DeKalb. The previous five-year contract had no subsidy, according to Fullum. DeKalb leaders have expressed optimism that AMR’s experience and the increased subsidy investment will improve service and response times. “Looking toward the future with recognizing the past, what I have seen with AMR is considerable work being put forth in the system to improve it,” Fullum told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

A county bid evaluation committee, which included Fullum, rated AMR the top choice among four private ambulance contractors that submitted proposals earlier this year.

The Commission’s Public Safety Committee approved the contract last week, and the full commission is expected to vote to approve the contract at its regular meeting Tuesday. District 6 Commissioner Ted Terry said he’s encouraged by the fact the county has challenged AMR to improve response times. “Obviously, we have the right to sort of check back in as things are going on, but this new contract seems a huge improvement in terms of what we are asking for and what we expect to get out of it for DeKalb County taxpayers,” Terry said during a recent Public Safety Committee meeting. “Looking toward the future with recognizing the past, what I have seen with AMR is considerable work being put forth in the system to improve it,” DeKalb Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum said. (Screen shot from DeKalb County Government YouTube channel) AMR declined an interview request for this story. The company, which operates ambulance services across the United States, has been DeKalb’s ambulance provider since 2013. Local residents and leaders have complained of the company’s lagging response times for nearly as long.

In February 2024, the county invested $3.8 million into DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s ambulance program to bolster service throughout the county. At the same time, it extended its contract with AMR through June 2026 and added a $4.89 million subsidy to increase the number of AMR ambulances in service. The county reported in June that those efforts had helped slash response times by nearly 3 minutes. In February 2024, the county invested $3.8 million into DeKalb County Fire Rescue’s ambulance program to bolster service throughout the county. At the same time, it extended its contract with AMR through June 2026 and added a $4.89 million subsidy to increase the number of AMR ambulances in service. The county reported in June that those efforts had helped slash response times by nearly 3 minutes. DeKalb Fire Rescue Chief Darnell Fullum presents a slide showing the $77 million subsidy that AMR will receive under a proposed new five-year contract with DeKalb County. (Screen shot from DeKalb County Government YouTube channel) District 7 Commissioner LeDena Bolton, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said she was initially skeptical of renewing AMR’s contract last year, but eventually voted for it. She said she’s been pleased by the progress the company has made with additional subsidy from the county. “When I look at the reduction in the response times — since that time, even — there’s been a significant drop,” she told the AJC. “If we could consistently receive service at this lower response time, I think that the county will benefit greatly from it.” District 7 Commissioner LeDena Bolton, who chairs the Public Safety Committee, said she was initially skeptical of renewing AMR’s contract last year, but eventually voted for it. She said she’s been pleased by the progress the company has made with additional subsidy from the county. “When I look at the reduction in the response times — since that time, even — there’s been a significant drop,” she told the AJC. “If we could consistently receive service at this lower response time, I think that the county will benefit greatly from it.” During a recent Public Safety Committee meeting, Commissioner Robert Patrick, whose District 1 includes Dunwoody, said he’s been contacted countless times by city leaders and residents, urging DeKalb to improve the ambulance service. He told the AJC he sees encouraging signals.