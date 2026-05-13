Patricia Murphy Kemp chops food stamps, funds for foster children and veterans for tax cuts ‘Tough choices’ came when larger than expected tax cuts left $1.3 billion budget hole to fill. Gov. Brian Kemp speaks before signing the state’s new budget at the Georgia Capitol on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, in Atlanta. Kemp signed the budget, but not without trimming about $300 million of spending approved by the General Assembly just last month. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Patricia Murphy 7 minutes ago Share

Gov. Brian Kemp’s most famous phrase in office during his two terms as governor has been “Keep choppin.’” He even wears a tie with tiny axes on it to the Capitol that adds to the effect. It’s usually meant to be motivational, as in “keep working hard.” But he did a different kind of chopping as he signed the state budget Tuesday, taking the proverbial budget ax to about $300 million in newly passed spending projects to pay for steep new tax cuts passed by the General Assembly this year. If the budget forecast for the state takes a downturn later this year, Kemp warned, he’ll keep chopping.

“As long as I’m governor, Georgia will not follow in the steps of Washington, D.C., where too many politicians refuse to make tough decisions necessary to keep spending in check,” he told reporters during a press conference in his second-floor office at the Capitol. The budget is a place where priorities are made clear, and the decisions Kemp made this week were tough indeed. They are the kind of tax-cuts-over-social-spending choices that Democrats routinely demonize Republicans for. Among the new spending cast to the side was $2 million for “SUN Bucks,” a summer food stamps program for kids who usually get free lunch at school; $2.7 million for paid leave for pre-K teachers; and $600,000 for clothes and supplies for foster children. There were more cuts to new spending for homeless veterans, state prisons, natural resources and school transportation.

Safe from Kemp’s cuts were the state’s ambitious new literacy program, new retirement funds for law enforcement officers and, as the governor said, tax cuts.

“(Lawmakers) know they put us in a tough position to either veto the tax cut to pay for all this stuff or sign the tax cut and not be able to pay for it all,” the governor said. Democrats said Kemp should have vetoed the tax cuts instead. “After 22 years of one-party Republican control, Georgians are increasingly ready for change and for leadership focused on strengthening working families instead of weakening the foundation of state and local government,” said state Rep. David Wilkerson, D-Powder Springs. Kemp had been warning lawmakers on the budget all year. In both his State of the State address at the beginning of the legislative session and in remarks to the House and Senate on Sine Die, he advised them to approach spending and tax cuts with caution and to leave the state’s budget surplus alone. “It’s not a question of if hard times will hit our state again,” he said in January. “It is simply a question of when.”

But the advice was easily ignored in an election year when House leaders wanted to drastically lower property taxes, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones wanted to eliminate the state income tax, appropriators wanted to fund specific new programs and the final, last-minute agreement seemed to be to get as close as possible to doing it all. Additional tax cuts were added in for tips, overtime and retirement pay, along with an increase in the standard deduction, too. The end result was a $1.3 billion budget deficit that Kemp said he couldn’t ignore. “(Lawmakers) might not be happy, but they also realize we’ve got a hole in the budget that we got to fix,” he said. Gov. Brian Kemp (left) next to his wife, Marty Kemp (right), in happier times on when the governor signed the budget in May 2024 for fiscal 2025. This year's budget signing was more solemn and filled with cuts to pay for massive tax breaks passed by the General Assembly. (John Spink/AJC 2024) It wasn’t exactly the victory lap Kemp has taken in previous years, when a booming economy made budget signings feel like a crowded party and dozens of lawmakers flanked the governor as he made the budget official.