Opinion Readers write The GOP needs to stand up to Trump and the 2020 election was not stolen. Readers write. (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

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We need GOP leaders willing to stand up to Trump I thank the “Officers who defended Capitol during riot protest payout fund,” May 21. Trump intends to incentivize his loyalists to keep “fight(ing) like hell” to “save America” and perpetuate the lie that the 2020 election was stolen and to continue to threaten his political enemies. Such loyalty scares a lot of us. We need leaders that protect Americans, not threaten them. Such MAGA-manical distortions need to be stopped.

Fortunately, some Republican members of Congress recessed for a week after learning about Trump’s plans for more immigration and ICE funding, a $1 billion White House/ballroom security proposal and discovering they could not defeat an Iran War Powers Resolution that would compel the president to withdraw from the Iran conflict. That’s hope. I have to confess, as Trump’s approval rating lowers so does my blood pressure and my hope rises that representative democracy is salvable. It takes real Republican patriots to bravely stand up to Trump’s poor leadership. BOB JAMES, ATLANTA Claims that 2020 election were stolen based on lies

The 2020 election was not stolen. All claims to the contrary are nonsense. People who insist it was stolen must ignore a vast body of evidence to reach that conclusion.

Further, when they say they want to assure no future elections are stolen they have only one objective in mind: steal the next election themselves. The Big Lie is spoken to facilitate the Big Steal. DEAN POIRIER, LILBURN HOME Act could help long-term residents stay in homes Gentrification in Atlanta and across Georgia has meant that long-term homeowners are routinely “taxed out” of communities they helped build. When property values surge, skyrocketing tax assessments force vulnerable residents to sell and move.