Politics

Provocative film executive enters Georgia House race with $4M pledge

Atlanta film executive touts ‘titanium backbone’ for Trump as he challenges GOP front-runner Houston Gaines in 10th District race.
Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor Ryan Millsap, pictured in 2020, announced Wednesday, March 3, 2026, he is running for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2020)
Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor Ryan Millsap, pictured in 2020, announced Wednesday, March 3, 2026, he is running for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2020)
By
1 hour ago

Republican Ryan Millsap entered the race for an open U.S. House seat in northeast Georgia on Wednesday, pledging to spend up to $4 million of his own fortune and bring what he called a “titanium backbone” to support President Donald Trump.

His late entry is a direct challenge to GOP state Rep. Houston Gaines, the early front-runner in the wide-open contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in the deep-red 10th Congressional District in east Georgia.

RELATED
Georgia state senators push change to hand-marked paper ballots — again

But Millsap, an Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor, will face scrutiny over past criticism of Trump and Republican priorities, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2019 anti-abortion law that passed with Gaines’ support.

He also will confront questions about racist and antisemitic sentiments he shared in text messages that surfaced in court filings and a joint investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ProPublica. Millsap has apologized for “any and all pain my words have caused.”

His campaign launch suggests he intends to confront his political vulnerabilities head-on. In a six-figure opening ad buy, Millsap is shown pulverizing a cinder block with a sledgehammer and shooting a semiautomatic rifle.

“I’m running to smash the status quo and fight back against the radical left and the RINOs,” he said in the ad. “I bought into their lies, too. But COVID and antifa made me realize they sold us out.”

His entry is one of the surprises during qualifying week, the five-day period that ends Friday for candidates to formally file to run for office.

RELATED
Georgia qualifying week opens with friction, fanfare and a wartime warning
Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, who is running for Congress, appears in the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.(Arvin Temkar/AJC)
Rep. Houston Gaines, R-Athens, who is running for Congress, appears in the House of Representatives in Atlanta on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026.(Arvin Temkar/AJC)

It also poses a threat to Gaines, who is attempting one of the swiftest political ascents in Georgia — from University of Georgia student body president to a seat in Congress in barely a decade.

A close ally of Kemp, Gaines has helped steer GOP priorities on crime and prosecution, including a 2023 law giving the state new powers to oust local prosecutors and hard-line immigration crackdowns after the killing of Laken Riley, a nursing student killed on UGA’s campus by a migrant from Venezuela who entered the U.S. unlawfully.

The former owner of Blackhall Studios, Millsap has been a mainstay in Atlanta real estate, political and entertainment circles since moving to Georgia in 2014. He has long been a reliable promoter of the state’s once-booming film industry.

RELATED
Atlanta advances as finalist for 2028 Democratic convention

As lawmakers debated the 2019 anti-abortion measure, Millsap echoed concerns from industry leaders that the law could hurt Georgia’s standing as a film hub. And in past episodes of his “Blackhall Podcast” and other recordings, he struck a skeptical tone about Trump.

But Millsap says his clashes in 2022 with activists over forestland in south Atlanta — where opponents protested studio plans they said would create a “Hollywood dystopia” — marked a turning point in his political views.

RELATED
The man behind Mike Collins’ rise now faces mounting scrutiny

In announcing his campaign, he blasted what he described as a liberal left that has “imposed their world view on Washington while RINOs have sat back and watched.”

“I’m running because we need someone with a titanium backbone who doesn’t care about climbing the political ladder,” Millsap said, “but is running to defeat the radical left once and for all and end the reign of radical lunatic liberals and impotent RINOs in Congress.”

About the Author

Greg Bluestein is the Atlanta Journal Constitution's chief political reporter. He is also an author, TV analyst and co-host of the Politically Georgia podcast.

More Stories

The Latest

Iran US Israel
POLITICALLY GEORGIA

Georgia Republicans say Trump’s Iran strikes are still ‘America First’

24m ago

Immigrant detention in ICE Atlanta field office basement continues at higher rate

1h ago

Big property tax cut fails in Georgia House

Keep Reading

Former Trump Cabinet secretary Ryan Zinke won't seek reelection to a Montana US House seat

Rick Jackson, Burt Jones trade attacks as GOP race for governor intensifies

Georgia’s budget includes a big payday for taxpayers

Featured

Warnock event in Social Circle

Warnock, Social Circle officials blast Trump over ICE detention warehouse

Bill would limit future transit referendums in Cobb, Gwinnett counties

BULLDOGS

3 Georgia players likely upped their price at NFL combine, but how much?