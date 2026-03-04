Provocative film executive enters Georgia House race with $4M pledge
Atlanta film executive touts ‘titanium backbone’ for Trump as he challenges GOP front-runner Houston Gaines in 10th District race.
Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor Ryan Millsap, pictured in 2020, announced Wednesday, March 3, 2026, he is running for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2020)
Republican Ryan Millsap entered the race for an open U.S. House seat in northeast Georgia on Wednesday, pledging to spend up to $4 million of his own fortune and bring what he called a “titanium backbone” to support President Donald Trump.
His late entry is a direct challenge to GOP state Rep. Houston Gaines, the early front-runner in the wide-open contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in the deep-red 10th Congressional District in east Georgia.
But Millsap, an Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor, will face scrutiny over past criticism of Trump and Republican priorities, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2019 anti-abortion law that passed with Gaines’ support.
His campaign launch suggests he intends to confront his political vulnerabilities head-on. In a six-figure opening ad buy, Millsap is shown pulverizing a cinder block with a sledgehammer and shooting a semiautomatic rifle.
“I’m running to smash the status quo and fight back against the radical left and the RINOs,” he said in the ad. “I bought into their lies, too. But COVID and antifa made me realize they sold us out.”
The former owner of Blackhall Studios, Millsap has been a mainstay in Atlanta real estate, political and entertainment circles since moving to Georgia in 2014. He has long been a reliable promoter of the state’s once-booming film industry.
As lawmakers debated the 2019 anti-abortion measure, Millsap echoed concerns from industry leaders that the law could hurt Georgia’s standing as a film hub. And in past episodes of his “Blackhall Podcast” and other recordings, he struck a skeptical tone about Trump.
In announcing his campaign, he blasted what he described as a liberal left that has “imposed their world view on Washington while RINOs have sat back and watched.”
“I’m running because we need someone with a titanium backbone who doesn’t care about climbing the political ladder,” Millsap said, “but is running to defeat the radical left once and for all and end the reign of radical lunatic liberals and impotent RINOs in Congress.”