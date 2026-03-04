Politics Provocative film executive enters Georgia House race with $4M pledge Atlanta film executive touts ‘titanium backbone’ for Trump as he challenges GOP front-runner Houston Gaines in 10th District race. Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor Ryan Millsap, pictured in 2020, announced Wednesday, March 3, 2026, he is running for the 10th Congressional District seat in the U.S. House. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC 2020)

Republican Ryan Millsap entered the race for an open U.S. House seat in northeast Georgia on Wednesday, pledging to spend up to $4 million of his own fortune and bring what he called a “titanium backbone” to support President Donald Trump. His late entry is a direct challenge to GOP state Rep. Houston Gaines, the early front-runner in the wide-open contest to succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Collins in the deep-red 10th Congressional District in east Georgia.

RELATED Georgia state senators push change to hand-marked paper ballots — again But Millsap, an Atlanta film studio executive and real estate investor, will face scrutiny over past criticism of Trump and Republican priorities, including Gov. Brian Kemp’s 2019 anti-abortion law that passed with Gaines’ support. He also will confront questions about racist and antisemitic sentiments he shared in text messages that surfaced in court filings and a joint investigation by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and ProPublica. Millsap has apologized for “any and all pain my words have caused.” His campaign launch suggests he intends to confront his political vulnerabilities head-on. In a six-figure opening ad buy, Millsap is shown pulverizing a cinder block with a sledgehammer and shooting a semiautomatic rifle. “I’m running to smash the status quo and fight back against the radical left and the RINOs,” he said in the ad. “I bought into their lies, too. But COVID and antifa made me realize they sold us out.”

His entry is one of the surprises during qualifying week, the five-day period that ends Friday for candidates to formally file to run for office.