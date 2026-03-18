Government shutdown sparks new round of partisan finger‑pointing

Today’s newsletter highlights
- A Georgia House resolution addresses the war in Iran war.
- Tulsi Gabbard set to testify before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
- Georgia lawmakers are likely to crack down on chronically absent students this year.
Today’s newsletter highlights
Republicans are trying to turn the partial government shutdown into a political weapon against Georgia Democrats, seizing on reports of hourslong lines at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.
“Atlanta airport lines: a mess. Jon Ossoff: missing,” the Georgia GOP said in a blast accusing Democrats of owning the standoff.
U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, a GOP Senate hopeful challenging U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, went further: “Ossoff and Democrats have shut down the Department of Homeland Security to protect illegal aliens.”
Ossoff and U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock are among the Senate Democrats refusing to back a bill that would fund the Department of Homeland Security unless it includes a significant overhaul of U.S> Immigration and Customs Enforcement. They argue it’s their best leverage to force changes to an agency they say has become defined by harsh and, at times, deadly tactics.
Democrats have pushed to fund the rest of DHS, including the Transportation Security Administration, the Coast Guard and the Federal Emergency Management Agency, while continuing the fight over immigration enforcement. But Republicans have refused to split the department’s funding, insisting Democrats are blocking the entire package.
“There’s no reason that we shouldn’t be able to fund the rest of those agencies including TSA in the meantime,” Ossoff told WSB Radio. He said the real rift is narrower than Republicans claim.
“The disagreement, the dispute, is really limited to the tactics that have been used by ICE across the country,” Ossoff said.
With neither side budging, the shutdown fight is stretching on with no clear end. But Axios reported Democrats are devising a “Hail Mary” to end the standoff.
Good morning! A new poll from state Rep. Jasmine Clark’s campaign for Congress says she is essentially tied with U.S. Rep. David Scott in the Democratic primary.
Here are three other things to know for today:
Georgia lawmakers can’t do anything about the federal policies undergirding the war in Iran. But they can influence the politics.
The Georgia House could get a shot at that this week with House Resolution 1662. It would “recognize the leadership of President Donald J. Trump” and “commend the bravery and professionalism of men and women of the U.S. armed forces” while also acknowledging the “suffering endured by the Iranian people.”
If the resolution reaches the House floor, a committee hearing this week showed how the debate is likely to be both partisan and personal. State Rep. Martin Momtahan, R-Dallas, is the son of an Iranian immigrant who came to the U.S. before the Islamic Revolution.
“Many of my family members had to flee this country. When I say many, I just mean the ones who weren’t killed and buried below the square in Tehran,” he said. “These people are ruthless killers.”
On the other side is state Rep. Floyd Griffin, D-Milledgeville, a U.S. Army veteran who said his grandson is serving in the Middle East. He said the president shouldn’t have the power to send soldiers to war alone, but should consult Congress.
“Those who serve in uniform deserve more than our praise. They deserve the certainty that when we commit them to danger we have fully understood the mission and the consequences of that decision,” he said. “The cost of getting it wrong is not measured in speeches or resolutions. It is measured in the lives of the young Americans we send into harm’s way.”
Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard will be in the spotlight today when she testifies before the Senate Intelligence Committee.
Much of the focus will be on her position on the joint U.S.-Israeli attacks on Iran, a prospect she has long criticized.
But it will also give lawmakers a chance to grill Gabbard about her presence at an FBI raid of Fulton County election records in January.
Democrats and others questioned why the nation’s top intelligence official was in Union City that day with dozens of federal agents.
Gabbard wrote in a letter to members of Congress that Trump requested she be there, adding that she later “facilitated a brief phone call for the President” so he could thank the federal agents involved. Trump has said Gabbard was there at the request of Attorney General Pam Bondi.
It looks like Georgia lawmakers are likely to crack down on chronically absent students this year.
A proposal from newly elected state Sen. Jason Dickerson would require schools to develop an “attendance intervention plan” with students who miss 10% or more of the school year. But it’s the penalties that are getting most of the attention.
Students with persistent problems would be ineligible to play sports or do other extracurricular activities. And state officials could even withhold licenses from first-time drivers.
The bill has already passed the Senate. Tuesday, it had a hearing before a House subcommittee where the only change was to move the implementation date to July 1, 2027.
State officials can already withhold driver’s licenses from students who are expelled or suspended. This bill would add “noncompliance with attendance intervention plan” to that list.
The number of chronically absent students in Georgia soared above 20% during and after the pandemic. But the rates have since slightly declined.
It’s Day 33 of the legislative session. Some happenings:
Today on the “Politically Georgia” podcast we discuss whether Democratic congressional candidate Shawn Harris can compete in one of the reddest corners of the state. Plus, we dive into the impact of the partial federal government shutdown.
You can listen and subscribe to “Politically Georgia” for free on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.
Have a question or comment for the show? Email us at politicallygeorgia@ajc.com or give us a call at 770-810-5297 and you could be featured on a future episode.
The Senate on Tuesday, started to debate the SAVE America Act, a Republican-led bill that would require proof of citizenship to register to vote and picture ID at the polls.
Because Democrats plan to use the filibuster to block the bill, the chamber is holding marathon speeches and votes on amendments that could last days and possibly weeks. Democrats say they are willing to use procedural tactics to keep the debate going indefinitely, which is adding pressure from GOP activists who want Senate Republicans to nuke the filibuster to allow the legislation to pass with a simple majority.
Right now, there aren’t enough Republicans in the Senate willing to do that.
Congressional journalist Jamie Dupree wrote on X that if all 72 Senate Democrats spend two hours speaking on each of the seven proposed amendments on the bill, that “would be 1,974 hours of debate or 82+ days.”
Postmaster General David Steiner said the U.S. Postal Service “is at a critical juncture,” saying the organization “will be out of cash in less than 12 months.”
“So in about a year from now, the Postal Service would be unable to deliver the mail if we continue the status quo,” Steiner told the U.S. House Oversight Committee during a hearing Tuesday.
Steiner leads an organization that has faced chronic money issues, especially as the digital revolution has led to a drastic decrease in mail volume. Former Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s cost-cutting reorganization plan was blamed for massive delays in mail delivery in Georgia and other states in recent years.
U.S. Rep. Brian Jack, R-Peachtree City, who is on the committee, asked Steiner about issues at two post offices in his district. Steiner promised to look into the ongoing closure of a post office in Tyrone after it burned down in 2023 during DeJoy’s tenure. Steiner also said he would follow up with Jack about the post office in Thomaston, an aging facility with accessibility issues for the disabled and elderly.
Today’s birthday
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NeNe Leakes and Phaedra Parks, who rose to fame as stars of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta,” will be at the U.S. Capitol today lobbying members of Congress to expand access to HIV prevention and treatments, The Hill reports. The duo are among several current and former cast members participating in the “Housewives on the Hill” event backed by a telehealth company.
That’ll do it for us today. As always, you can send your best scoops, gossip and insider information to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.beam@ajc.com.
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