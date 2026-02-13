Georgia News U.S. Sen. Warnock moves to block ICE detention warehouses in Georgia Warnock filed amendment to the DHS funding bill Thursday that would prohibit federal funds from being used to buy warehouses for immigrant detention in Georgia. Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) questions Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. during a Senate Finance Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, on Thursday, Sept. 4, 2025. (Tierney L. Cross/The New York Times)

U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., wants to block the Trump administration from converting two industrial warehouses near Atlanta into immigration detention centers. Warnock filed an amendment to a Department of Homeland Security funding bill Thursday that would prohibit the use of federal funds for the “acquisition, construction, renovation, or expansion” of immigrant detention facilities in Social Circle and Oakwood — two small Georgia towns home to warehouses that ICE is eyeing to dramatically expand its immigrant detention capacity in the state.

“The people of Georgia want secure borders; they do not want massive immigration detention centers in their backyards,” Warnock said in a statement. “If the Trump administration focused on getting violent criminals out of the country, we would not need new detention centers straining Georgia’s rural communities.” The Department of Homeland Security finalized its purchase of the Social Circle warehouse on Feb. 3, paying roughly $129 million for the 183-acre property. The agency has said that warehouse could hold as many as 10,000 detainees. A drone image shows a large warehouse near downtown Social Circle, Ga., on Monday, Jan. 6, 2026. The Trump administration is considering detaining thousands of immigrants in an industrial warehouse in Social Circle, about an hour east of Atlanta. (Miguel Martinez/AJC) On Tuesday, Oakwood city leadership told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the purchase of a warehouse there by the federal government was imminent. Oakwood is in Hall County.

As news of ICE’s plans spread, residents expressed outrage and skepticism during recent Social Circle and Oakwood community meetings. And local leaders in both towns have expressed concern that their water and sewer infrastructure won’t support large detention facilities.