Politics Derek Dooley posts $1.1M quarter in Georgia GOP Senate bid Former football coach enters 2026 with $2.1M cash on hand as Republicans vie to face Jon Ossoff. Republican U.S. Senate candidate Derek Dooley — pictured at an event outside incumbent Democrat Sen. Jon Ossoff’s office in Atlanta in October — has more than $2.1 million cash in hand as he campaigns to be the GOP candidate against Ossoff. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

Republican Derek Dooley has more than $2.1 million cash on hand for his U.S. Senate campaign after raising another $1.1 million in the final months of 2025, his campaign said Thursday. The former football coach is jockeying with U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins to take on Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff in November.

RELATED Politically Georgia: Poll shows Georgia GOP voters are high on Mike Collins and Donald Trump Dooley’s fundraising haul pales in comparison to Ossoff, who kicked off 2026 with a campaign account topping $25 million. But he’s outpacing Republicans in past wide-open Senate races in 2014 and 2020. Ossoff is the only Democratic Senate incumbent on the midterm ballot in a state carried by President Donald Trump in 2024, making his race one of a handful likely to determine control of the chamber. But senior Republicans are increasingly uneasy about their chances of flipping the seat amid divisions over Trump and an unsettled GOP field. Carter and Collins have yet to report their latest fundraising totals. But Collins raised about $2 million through September, while Carter reported roughly $1 million and lent his campaign another $2 million.

RELATED Democrat heads to runoff in Republican-heavy Macon area Georgia Senate seat Gov. Brian Kemp is putting his political machinery to work for Dooley, betting that only a political outsider without a long voting record can unseat Ossoff in November.