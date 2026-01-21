Politics Former state lawmaker pleads guilty to pandemic unemployment fraud The government wants state Rep. Karen Bennett pay back the $13,940 she improperly took. FILE - Georgia Rep. Karen Bennett, D-Stone Mountain, pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to improperly receiving unemployment payments during the 2020 COVID-19 pandemic. (AP Photo/David Goldman, File)

State Rep. Karen Bennett, who prosecutors earlier this month said improperly took pandemic relief money, pleaded guilty in federal court in Atlanta Wednesday to a felony charge of making a false statement. Authorities said the Stone Mountain Democrat, who resigned from office before the announcement of the charges, collected $13,940 in federal unemployment benefits and supplements in 2020 after falsely stating that the COVID-19 pandemic prevented her from working.

She initially pleaded not guilty but filed to change her plea shortly thereafter. Assistant U.S. Attorney Garrett L. Bradford said the government is recommending Bennett pay back the full amount she took, plus $100 in administrative fees. Bradford did not ask that Bennett serve any jail time and is not seeking supervised probation. Bradford told the court that Bennett filed for pandemic unemployment assistance, a program during the 2020 coronavirus pandemic that provided unemployment benefits to people who were unable to work. He said Bennett acknowledged she was receiving $300 per week from the Georgia General Assembly but did not disclose the $905 in money she was receiving from working for her church. Bennett claimed she lost wages related to a physical therapy business she owned and had been looking for employment, even though she held an administrative role and was working from home, Bradford said.

The plea agreement does not force Bennett to turn over any other elected officials nor require her not to seek public office in the future. But her attorney, Jay Strongwater, said she is not planning to run for elected office again.