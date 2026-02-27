Politically Georgia Romman’s exit leaves few women running for Georgia’s top offices Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. State Rep. Ruwa Romman, D-Duluth, dropped out of the race for governor this week. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Dale Murphy stops by the Georgia Capitol. Why not women? Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (left), a Democratic candidate for governor, led a Juneteenth Parade in Atlanta last year. (Jenni Girtman for the AJC) State Rep. Ruwa Romman’s exit from the governor’s race on Thursday highlights a hole in Georgia’s electoral history. Voters have never elected a woman to the state’s top three offices: governor, lieutenant governor or U.S. Senate. Romman’s departure means there is just one viable woman running in either party for those offices: former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, the front-runner for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Some women have recently managed to erase the money deficit they once had compared to male candidates, but it hasn’t moved the needle.

In 2022, Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams raised more than $100 million for her campaign against Gov. Brian Kemp, only to lose by 7 percentage points. Two years earlier, Republican billionaire Kelly Loeffler — Kemp’s appointee to the U.S. Senate — lost her 2021 runoff to Democrat Raphael Warnock. Former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has decried what she calls the “boys club” of the Republican Party. But Jeff Criswell, a Republican running to replace Greene in the 14th Congressional District, sees no problem with the numbers. ”Generally speaking, men should lead and I believe many, if not most, women would agree,” he wrote on X in a post related to the dearth of female candidates. But Romman noted Georgia isn’t more conservative than Alabama or Arizona, both of which have had female governors. “While I understand the trepidation, women continue to outperform in races up and down the ballot,” she said. “It’s a shame more women aren’t running for higher office, and I hope more do in the future.”

Friday news quiz President Donald Trump opted to deliver a long State of the Union address. State lawmakers are off today. They’ll be back on Monday for some committee work. Crossover Day is one week from today. In the meantime, take our news quiz about politics in Georgia and beyond. You’ll find the answers at the end of this newsletter. State lawmakers honored the “Original 33” this week. Who were they? A) The people who signed Georgia’s first state Constitution.

B) The first donors to what would eventually become the University of Georgia.

C) The first Black men elected to the state Legislature after the Civil War.

D) The settlers of Georgia’s first European colony. Two liberal lawyers announced they would challenge two justices on the Georgia Supreme Court. When was the last time an incumbent Supreme Court justice lost reelection?

A) 2002

B) 1922

C) 1984

D) Never President Donald Trump agreed to settle a lawsuit this week over his use of what song during his 2024 campaign? A) “Hold on, I’m Coming”

B) “Rocket Man”

C) “We are the Champions”

D) “Eye of the Tiger” President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address broke the record for the longest speech before a joint session of Congress. Who held the record previously? A) Bill Clinton

B) Ronald Reagan

C) Jimmy Carter

D) Donald Trump

Bottles for Burt Water bottles co-branded by the Burt Jones campaign for governor and his family business, Jones Petroleum, were on sale Sunday at the JP gas station in Jones' hometown of Jackson. (Courtesy photo) If you had stopped into the Jones Petroleum gas station in Jackson over the weekend, you would have seen something that caught our attention — bottles of water for sale that were co-branded “Burt Jones for Governor” on one side and “Jones Petroleum” on the other. Jones Petroleum is, of course, the sprawling family business founded by Lt. Gov. Burt Jones’ father, Bill Jones. It is the source of Burt Jones’ personal fortune, which allowed him to loan $10 million to his leadership committee account last year. We’re told the Jones campaign already filed paperwork to declare the water bottles an in-kind contribution from Jones Petroleum. The business will get whatever profit comes from the water bottle sales, which are priced at two for $2.79. Evens out State Rep. Carter Barrett, R-Cumming, is sponsoring a bill on pennies that he hopes makes good sense. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

The end of the penny could soon save you a few cents — or cost you a few more. A bill moving through the state Legislature would require retailers to round prices to the nearest nickel when making change and calculating sales taxes. If the total ends in 1, 2, 6 or 7 cents, the price would be rounded down. Anything else would be rounded up. The bill, sponsored by state Rep. Carter Barrett, is a reaction to the U.S. Mint ceasing production of new pennies. U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, a former Republican state senator, made that announcement last year. Barrett, a Republican from Cumming, called it a “very very simple bill.” But he’s already had to amend it to clarify that retailers must accept exact change if people have it. That should please House Minority Leader Carolyn Hugley, D-Columbus, who told her colleagues about visiting a Dollar General store and was told she couldn’t get pennies back in change.

“If you keep everybody’s penny, somebody is making money,” she said. Murphy’s visit Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dale Murphy spokes to reporters at the Georgia Capitol on Thursday. (David Wickert/AJC) Former Atlanta Braves outfielder Dale Murphy fended off questions about his politics on Thursday about as deftly as he handled a bat during his 18-year career. “I’m running for my life!” he joked when a reporter asked if he would ever run for office. Murphy, one of the most popular players to ever play for the Braves, stopped by the Georgia Capitol for lawmakers to declare Thursday as “Dale Murphy Day.” Lawmakers also took the opportunity to advocate for Murphy’s induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame.

“The Baseball Hall of Fame is a tough place to get into, as it should be,” Murphy said. “I didn’t sign that contract back in 1974 thinking I would be considered (for the Hall). So, to be able to be considered for a place where my baseball heroes are is just an incredible experience.” While Murphy isn’t running for office, he’s already handling questions from the press like a pro by declining to endorse any of Georgia’s 2026 candidates. “I love baseball. It’s a lot easier second-guessing the manager than being the manager, making those decisions,” Murphy said. “It’s a lot easier second-guessing all our good politicians than being them. I can’t imagine how hard it is. So, I’m grateful for those people that serve.” Voting bills Georgia already has a law requiring voters to show their IDs before casting ballots. But a group of Republican state senators — several of them running for lieutenant governor — say that isn’t enough. Senate Resolution 838 would enshrine photo ID requirements in the Georgia Constitution. The amendment would leave it to lawmakers to determine which forms of ID are acceptable.

State Sen. Greg Dolezal, who is among the lieutenant governor candidates, pitched the amendment as Georgia’s version of the SAVE America Act, the federal bill backed by President Donald Trump. “I know our friends in D.C. are trying to do this at the D.C. level, but we’ve really got to do this at the state level,” he said in a social media post. The amendment is backed by his rivals in the Republican race for lieutenant governor, state Sens. Steve Gooch and Blake Tillery. And it’s not the only MAGA-tinged election measure the trio is backing this year. Another measure would require Georgia to use hand-marked paper ballots counted by machines. It would also require hand-counted audits of every ballot cast and an end to jurisdiction-wide early voting. If the measure gets a Senate Ethics Committee hearing, it’s certain to face pushback from county election officials and voting rights groups. But both proposals could have more to do with campaigning than changing how Georgians vote.

Ad watch Lt. Gov. Burt Jones (left) and Rick Jackson are among the Republican candidates for governor. (Arvin Temkar and Miguel Martinez/AJC) The latest ad tracking numbers show the mysterious Georgians for Integrity group has now spent more than $17 million attacking Lt. Gov. Burt Jones. And that might be it.

Ad data shows the group is putting another $1.3 million on the air this week but no additional reservations are on the books for now. Billionaire Rick Jackson, meanwhile, continues to flex his financial muscle. He’s already spent roughly $13 million on ads, with another $2 million this week and nearly $20 million more reserved in the coming weeks. Jones is playing catch-up. He’s spent about $1.5 million so far, with another $7 million lined up in the future. And Democrats? Barely a blip. Aside from relatively small reservations from former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan, the airwaves are dominated by the GOP slugfest.

Endorsement watch Geoff Duncan is a Democratic candidate for governor. (Mike Stewart/AP) The Southern Regional Council of Carpenters union endorsed Geoff Duncan this week in the Democratic primary for governor. The Republican-turned-Democrat has been courting labor groups around the state, including the carpenters, since he announced his campaign last year. Kevin E. Griffin, a leader with the union, said the group is confident Duncan “understands the importance of protecting workers’ rights and strengthening pathways to opportunity.” Today in Washington Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth (right) spoke during a Cabinet meeting at the White House on Thursday. (Evan Vucci/AP)