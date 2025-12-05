Politically Georgia Million dollar mystery: Who paid for ad attacking Burt Jones? Your daily jolt of news and analysis from the AJC politics team. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is a Republican candidate for governor of Georgia. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Today’s newsletter highlights: Test your political knowledge with our weekly news quiz.

U.S. Senate candidates back a ban on congressional lawmakers trading stocks.

Georgia could get $20 million in taxes from a big lottery jackpot.

Mystery ad (Left to right): Attorney General Chris Carr, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger are the three leading Republican candidates for governor. (AJC) A group called Georgians for Integrity spent roughly $1 million on a 30-second ad attacking Lt. Gov. Burt Jones, the early front-runner among Republicans in the race for governor. But the intrigue is less about the content of the ad than who paid for it. Whoever is behind this has covered their tracks remarkably well. The paper trail appears to wind from Delaware to Utah to a post office box in Atlanta. One campaign finance expert told us she’s never seen the roots of an ad so thoroughly concealed. We’ve cast a wide net and still can’t figure out who did it. The campaigns of Jones’ top Republican rivals — Attorney General Chris Carr and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger — both insist they’re not involved. Their allies have both pointed fingers at each other. Some others have speculated about deep-pocketed outside donors stepping in.

Democrats aren’t claiming credit, either. Even former Gov. Roy Barnes, who some speculated might be involved, said he’s not behind it.

The ad accuses Jones of leveraging his office for personal gain, a charge he’s flatly rejected. Jones’ camp brushed off the ad’s timing, which lands just as many voters tune out for the holidays. His spokeswoman Kayla Lott blamed both rivals for “throwing Hail Marys.” “Brad Raffensperger and Chris Carr — two proud Never-Trumpers — can’t gain traction because they’re wrong on virtually every issue Republican voters care about,” she said. “Let them burn through their cash; we’ll stay focused on delivering common-sense solutions that actually move Georgia forward.” Friday news quiz Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem (left) and U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga. (AP, AJC) Good morning! Things are supposed to slow down in December, but you would never know that from this week’s news cycle. See how much you can remember with our weekly news quiz. You’ll find the answers at the end of this newsletter. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp is on an international trip this week. Where did he go and why?

A) South Korea to visit Hyundai’s headquarters.

B) Germany for a European trade conference.

C) Brazil to meet with forestry industry officials.

D) Panama to visit the country’s canal and examine its operations. Democrat Akbar Ali won a special election for a seat in the Georgia House of Representatives this week. What was unique about his election? A) He raised and spent no money, relying solely on door-to-door campaigning.

B) At 21, he might be the youngest person ever elected to the Georgia General Assembly.

C) He was endorsed by the district’s Republican state senator.

D) The election set a record for the lowest turnout in 40 years. U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff wrote a letter to Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem this week. What was he protesting? A) Transportation Security Administration agents briefly detained him before a flight home to Georgia.

B) Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents blocked him from visiting a detention facility.

C) The department has repeatedly ignored requests for information from Ossoff’s office.

D) The Federal Emergency Management Agency canceled a $1 million grant to bolster security at the Valdosta Regional Airport.

Rusty Paul, the former chair of the Georgia Republican Party, won a fourth term as Sandy Springs’ mayor this week. Who did he partially credit for his landslide victory? A) Democratic voters.

B) Donald Trump.

C) Stacey Abrams.

D) Raphael Warnock. Stock trades Georgia Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate (left to right): U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, U.S. Rep. Mike Collins and Derek Dooley. (AJC) U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff has been one of the Senate’s most vocal champions of banning lawmakers from trading individual stocks — an idea that has hovered over Capitol Hill for years amid recurring ethical concerns. Now, the three major Republicans who want to challenge him for reelection next year are lining up behind it.

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, said through an aide that he “agrees there need to be safeguards against insider training.” U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, co-sponsored the Restore Trust in Congress Act, which would ban members of Congress, their spouses and children from owning, buying or selling individual stocks, securities or futures. Former football coach Derek Dooley endorsed the idea in a September commenary. This week, he called it “a common sense and a necessary first step to ending business as usual in Washington.” Payday Mega Millions tickets. (Drew Angerer) A Mega Millions ticket sold in Newnan last month fetched the biggest payday in Georgia history for one lucky lottery player. It could also net a windfall for Georgia’s government.

Georgia is estimated to collect more than $20 million in taxes from the $980 million jackpot, Georgia Lottery Corporation President and CEO Gretchen Corbin told lawmakers this week. The winning ticket was sold last month at a Publix in Newnan, about a 40-minute drive southwest of Atlanta. But Corbin said lottery officials are still waiting for the winner to come forward. Lottery winners have 180 days from the time of the drawing to validate their prize. Last year, a New Jersey resident waited nine months before claiming a $1.13 billion Mega Millions jackpot. (New Jersey players have one year to claim lottery winnings). And sometimes the unthinkable happens. A $197.5 million Mega Millions ticket sold in California expired last year after no one came forward to claim it. Show your cards Charlie Bailey is chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins’ campaign has dismissed a complaint involving him and his top aide as a “bogus referral” from the U.S. House Committee on Ethics. Now Democrats are asking: if it’s so baseless, why not share what’s in it? “He doesn’t have to wait for the ethics commission to come out with their report,” said Charlie Bailey, chair of the Democratic Party of Georgia. “If he’s asking voters to trust him that it’s bogus, tell the voters what it is.” Bailey added: “It’s a matter of respect for the voters. If it’s nothing, show everyone it’s nothing and then we can move on.” Joan Curtis, an Athens retiree active in the left-leaning Indivisible movement, echoed the call.

“He needs to tell us what’s going on. We don’t know anything about it, and it makes us wonder what happed.” Collins’ campaign declined comment on the complaint, which the House Committee on Ethics said involves Collins and his top aide Brandon Phillips. The committee said in a brief notice it needs more time to evaluate the complaint and will announce its course of action by Jan. 5. Schumer’s future Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is a Democrat from New York. (Jacquelyn Martin/AP) A new nationwide Emerson College poll suggests Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer is becoming a political liability for Democrats heading into the 2026 midterms — and Georgia voters are squarely in that camp.

The survey, released by Consensus Strategies, found majorities in every state tested — even deep-blue California, Massachusetts and New York — say Schumer should step down as Democratic leader. Voters across the board rate his job performance and leadership strength far below other national Democrats. More than half of Georgia voters say Schumer should step aside, including 36% who say he should do so immediately. About 52% say he’s not the best person to lead Democrats into 2026. And while most Georgians say Schumer won’t influence their vote next year, roughly one-third say he makes them less likely to back Democratic candidates. The findings are consistent with the broader trend: in every state and in the national sample, voters say Schumer hurts Democrats more than he helps.

The poll surveyed 1,000 likely voters nationally and 1,000 voters each in eight states, including Georgia, from Nov. 18–21.

“The FBI’s arrest of the alleged January 6 pipe bomber is a tremendous breakthrough in a mystery that has haunted the country for nearly five years,” he said. Today in Washington First lady Melania Trump clapped after lighting the National Christmas Tree near the White House on Thursday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP) Happenings: President Donald Trump will attend the World Cup draw and then return to the White House for a concert by soloist Andrea Bocelli.

