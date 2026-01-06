What’s next for Marjorie Taylor Greene after her last day in Congress?
The team also discuss Georgia leaders’ responses to President Trump’s strike on Venezuela, in the latest edition of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast.
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., departs a briefing on military strikes near Venezuela, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. Her resignation from Congress became official Monday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)
Monday marked former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s last day in Congress.
On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein discuss the Rome Republican’s exit and whether she is really leaving politics behind.
On the opposite side of the aisle Democrats, like U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, criticized the move.
Natalie Mendenhall is an award-winning producer for the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.
