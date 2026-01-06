Politics What’s next for Marjorie Taylor Greene after her last day in Congress? The team also discuss Georgia leaders’ responses to President Trump’s strike on Venezuela, in the latest edition of the ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., departs a briefing on military strikes near Venezuela, Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025, at the Capitol in Washington. Her resignation from Congress became official Monday. (Julia Demaree Nikhinson/AP)

Monday marked former U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s last day in Congress. On Tuesday’s episode of the “Politically Georgia” podcast Atlanta Journal-Constitution journalists Patricia Murphy, Tia Mitchell and Greg Bluestein discuss the Rome Republican’s exit and whether she is really leaving politics behind.

The trio also discusses Greene’s reaction to the U.S. military’s strike in Venezuela. On NBC’s “Meet the Press,” she said President Donald Trump’s decision to authorize the attack and capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro is part of the “same Washington playbook.” Most Republican leaders in the state supported the strike, including all three Republicans running for U.S. Senate — U.S. Reps. Buddy Carter and Mike Collins and candidate Derek Dooley.