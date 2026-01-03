U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene criticizes Trump’s ouster of Venezuela leader

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene,shown during a Politically Georgia podcast taping last February, criticized President Donald Trump on Saturday for his order for U.S.military action in Venezuela. (Nathan Posner for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

The outgoing Georgia congresswoman has long accused President Donald Trump of abandoning his campaign promise to reduce U.S. involvement in foreign conflicts.

Greene was once Trump’s most vocal ally in Congress, but over the first year of his second term in the White House had becoming increasingly critical, saying he had abandoned many tenets of his “America First” platform, including on foreign policy.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene is stepping down from Congress on Monday after a bitter split with President Donald Trump, and his forced ouster of the president of Venezuela provided one last example of their growing divide.

Hours after Trump authorized an overnight military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Greene said the actions were both nonsensical and run counter to what voters elected Trump to do.

“If U.S. military action and regime change in Venezuela was really about saving American lives from deadly drugs then why hasn’t the Trump admin taken action against Mexican cartels?” Greene wrote on X. “And if prosecuting narco terrorists is a high priority then why did President Trump pardon the former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernandez who was convicted and sentenced for 45 years for trafficking hundreds of tons of cocaine into America? ... The next obvious observation is that by removing Maduro this is a clear move for control over Venezuelan oil supplies that will ensure stability for the next obvious regime change war in Iran.”

The northwest Georgia Republican has argued in recent months that conservatives who helped return Trump to the White House after the 2024 election believed his campaign promises to end involvement in foreign wars and focus on domestic policy, symbolized by his “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan. The strikes in Venezuela are a slap in the face to those who trusted him, she wrote.

“Americans’ disgust with our own government’s never ending military aggression and support of foreign wars is justified because we are forced to pay for it and both parties, Republicans and Democrats, always keep the Washington military machine funded and going,” Greene wrote. “This is what many in MAGA thought they voted to end. Boy were we wrong.”