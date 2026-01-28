Politics Georgia Senate investigators want testimony from Stacey Abrams The committee hopes to wrap up its investigation during this year’s legislative session. A Georgia Senate committee wants to hear testimony from former Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in coming weeks. (C.J. Bartunek for the AJC)

A Georgia Senate committee that’s spent the last two years investigating Fani Willis plans to finish its work with a bang. Chairman Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, told the Senate Special Committee on Investigations Tuesday he wants to wrap up the committee’s work during this legislative session. And he has a list of people he wants to hear from — including former state House Minority Leader and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.

The committee was created in 2024 to investigate Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought criminal charges against President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Last month, the committee heard from Willis, who blasted its members for conducting a “witch hunt” in combative testimony. Last year, the Senate expanded the committee’s mission to include several organizations tied to Abrams. The New Georgia Project and an affiliated group agreed to pay a $300,000 fine for illegally supporting her 2018 campaign. In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Cowsert said he has not subpoenaed Abrams’ testimony but would still like to hear from her. A spokesman for Abrams did not immediately respond to a request for comment. When the committee expanded its investigation beyond Willis to include Abrams last year, Abrams accused Republicans of “unfounded attacks and baseless investigations that waste taxpayer dollars.”

Cowsert said the committee also wants to hear from Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor whose romantic relationship with Willis ultimately led to her disqualification from prosecuting Trump and the collapse of the case. He also wants to hear from Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis and from Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, who recommended that a judge close the case.