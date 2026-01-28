Georgia Senate investigators want testimony from Stacey Abrams

A Georgia Senate committee that’s spent the last two years investigating Fani Willis plans to finish its work with a bang.
Chairman Bill Cowsert, R-Athens, told the Senate Special Committee on Investigations Tuesday he wants to wrap up the committee’s work during this legislative session. And he has a list of people he wants to hear from — including former state House Minority Leader and Democratic gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams.
The committee was created in 2024 to investigate Willis, the Fulton County district attorney who brought criminal charges against President Donald Trump and 18 others for trying to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election. Last month, the committee heard from Willis, who blasted its members for conducting a “witch hunt” in combative testimony.
In an interview after Tuesday’s meeting, Cowsert said he has not subpoenaed Abrams’ testimony but would still like to hear from her.
A spokesman for Abrams did not immediately respond to a request for comment.When the committee expanded its investigation beyond Willis to include Abrams last year, Abrams accused Republicans of “unfounded attacks and baseless investigations that waste taxpayer dollars.”
Cowsert said the committee also wants to hear from Nathan Wade, the former special prosecutor whose romantic relationship with Willis ultimately led to her disqualification from prosecuting Trump and the collapse of the case. He also wants to hear from Willis spokesman Jeff DiSantis and from Pete Skandalakis, the executive director of the Prosecuting Attorneys Council of Georgia, who recommended that a judge close the case.
Cowsert said he wants to wrap up the committee’s investigation this session because many of its members are running for higher office and it will be hard to convene meetings once the Legislature adjourns. He said the committee or its new “fact finding” subcommittee will be meeting almost weekly for the remainder of the session.
David Wickert writes about the state budget, finance and voting issues. Previously, he covered local government and politics in Gwinnett and Fulton counties. Before moving to Atlanta, he worked at newspapers in Illinois, Tennessee, Virginia and Washington.
