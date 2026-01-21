Democrat heads to runoff in Republican-heavy Macon area Georgia Senate seat

LeMario Brown will likely face Steven McNeel, a Republican, in next month’s runoff.

Former Fort Valley Councilman LeMario Brown, a Democrat, received the most votes in the six-way special election Tuesday for a Macon-based state Senate seat, according to unofficial results on the secretary of state’s website. Brown was the only Democrat in the race.

A Democrat has secured a spot in next month’s special election runoff for a heavily Republican state Senate seat in Middle Georgia.

The election was needed to replace John F. Kennedy, a Republican who resigned from the Senate to focus on his campaign for lieutenant governor.

It appeared as if Steven McNeel, a Republican, received the second-highest amount of votes in Tuesday’s special election for Senate District 18 and will face Brown in a runoff election next month.

The race was incredibly close between McNeel, an attorney and timber farmer, and former Forsyth Mayor Eric Wilson, also a Republican, according to the unofficial results. If the numbers hold when certified and made official, Wilson will have finished a little more than 1 percentage point behind McNeel.

Georgia law allows a candidate to call for a recount when they finish 0.5 percentage points or less behind another candidate.