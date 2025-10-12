State Rep. Mandi Ballinger died after a long battle with cancer, House Speaker Jon Burns announced Sunday.
The Canton Republican served in Georgia’s State House for more than a decade. Voters first elected her in 2012. She most recently served as chair of the House Judiciary Juvenile Committee, representing District 23.
“Her commitment to advocating on behalf of the most vulnerable among us, including children and survivors of domestic violence, has certainly left an indelible mark on countless lives across the entire state of Georgia,” Burns said in a statement.
Ballinger started her career working at a domestic violence shelter and later at a district attorney’s office as a victim advocate. She was later a founding director for a child advocacy center.
In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp called her a “leader who was respected across the political aisle as an advocate for justice in our state.”
State Rep. Chuck Martin, R-Alpharetta, sat next to Ballinger in the House chamber every day during session for the last 10 years. He saw lawmakers on both sides of the political aisle come to her desk for advice on legislation over the decade.
“She just truly had her heart in it, and it didn’t stop when she walked out of the Capitol building,” he said. “She was always thinking of what we could do next and lift Georgia into a better place.”
Martin emphasized her focus on supporting children who were survivors of abuse and exploitation.
“I don’t know there’s anybody who had more of a heart for the youth, the most vulnerable in our community. She was always focusing on things that affected people who were marginalized or minimized and had a heart for service.”
Ballinger entered the Legislature at the same time as state Rep. Bill Hitchens, R-Rincon. She served for many years on his committee, Public Safety Appropriations.
“We both came from a criminal justice background, but we were from different perspectives. She worked trying to resolve issues for children and social issues. I was in law enforcement,” he said. “She boiled everything down to basic facts. She became not only a friend but a confidante.”
Ballinger is survived by her husband, State Court Judge Allen Morris, and son, Henry. Burns asked Georgians to pray for her family “as they face this devastating loss.”
