Republicans running for Georgia secretary of state are still split on 2020

Gabriel Sterling made national headlines by defending the results of the 2020 election. Now, he’s running in a primary against Republican rivals who’ve turned his defense into a campaign talking point.

Sterling entered the race saying he will fight to keep the state’s elections the “safest in the nation.” He’s one of Raffensperger’s former election officials and a leading defender of the state’s voting system.

The 2026 contest to replace outgoing Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger will shape how Georgia oversees elections. Voters will determine whether his successor will be a candidate who sides with defenders of the 2020 election or one who still has questions.

Sterling also famously urged President Donald Trump to speak out against threats made against election workers after the 2020 election.

The lifelong Republican is a close ally of Raffensperger’s, who drew the ire of many in the party after he refused Trump’s demands to “find” enough votes to reverse the 2020 election results.

The outcome of the 2020 election in Georgia was the subject of three vote counts and multiple investigations. But many Trump supporters continue to make unproven allegations of fraud. Getting enough support from that portion of the GOP base will be a tall order for Sterling.

Those voters may be drawn to his Republican rivals, who are using their campaigns to criticize Sterling and question the state’s elections.

Among those candidates is Kelvin King, a former U.S. Senate candidate. He is married to Janelle King, one of the three Trump-praised State Election Board members who pushed for election rule changes before the 2024 election that the Georgia Supreme Court later rejected.

At the time, Raffensperger and Sterling warned against the last-minute election changes. Sterling said even minor rule changes close to an election could cause “unintended consequences.”

So far, Kelvin King has made Sterling a frequent target of criticism.

At his campaign kickoff event last week, he accused Sterling of insulting Republican voters and equating election activists from both parties as equally problematic.