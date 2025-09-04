Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Sterling garnered the national spotlight in December 2020, when he stood at the steps of the Georgia Capitol and told Trump to speak against threats to election workers.

“Someone’s going to get hurt. Someone’s going to get killed. Mr. President, you have not condemned these actions or this language,” Sterling said Dec. 1, 2020. “This has to stop. We need you to step up.”

Five weeks later, on Jan. 6, 2021, a pro-Trump riot at the U.S. Capitol turned deadly. Sterling, who was chief operating officer for the secretary of state’s office until he resigned this summer, is a lifelong Republican but became the target of conservatives who distrust Georgia’s election equipment. Sterling oversaw the quick installation of the state’s $104 million voting system in time for the 2020 election. State lawmakers are now considering a switch from the touchscreen-and-printer system to hand-marked paper ballots. After Trump lost, Sterling debunked allegations of fraud while the president’s supporters blamed equipment manufactured by Dominion Voting Systems.

Sterling will have to convince Republican voters — and especially Trump supporters — that he’s the best person for the job of overseeing Georgia elections.

He’s a close ally of Raffensperger, who also has drawn the ire of the Republican base after he refused Trump’s demand to “find” enough votes to reverse the results of the 2020 election.

Sterling previously served as a Sandy Springs city councilman from 2011 to 2017. He lost a race for Fulton County Commission that year.

No major Democrats have announced their intention to run for secretary of state so far.