U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff and other Democrats on next year’s ballot are betting that President Donald Trump’s sweeping budget and spending package will come back to haunt Republicans — and a new poll shows how they plan to make their case.
A Public Policy Polling survey of Georgia voters commissioned by national Democrats found that 52% oppose the sweeping spending plan, which slashes Medicaid and safety net programs while extending Trump-era tax cuts.
It also found that nearly two-thirds of voters expressed concerns after they were supplied with Democratic messaging, such as warnings the law could lead to the closure of scores of hospitals and hike “the costs of energy, food and health care.”
The poll, conducted July 8—9, is one of the first to gauge Georgia reaction on the measure since Republicans muscled it through Congress at Trump’s urging. And it lands as Democrats ramp up their attacks.
At a Savannah rally this month, Ossoff telegraphed his plan to focus on the measure, saying Trump’s agenda “should chill us to the bone.”
The bill extends roughly $3.8 trillion in tax cuts from Trump’s first term, rolls back key parts of President Joe Biden’s platform and boosts immigration enforcement and military spending, enacting many of the president’s domestic policy vows.
But to pay for it, the legislation slashes $1 trillion from Medicaid, trims federal food assistance spending and rolls back incentives that helped turned Georgia into a green energy powerhouse. It also adds roughly $3 trillion to the national debt.
Roughly 310,000 Georgians could lose insurance under the bill, according to a forecast by the health research nonprofit KFF.
Top Georgia Republicans are united behind the measure. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reached out to all current and potential candidates for U.S. Senate. All but one, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, affirmed their support.
U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, one of the first Republicans to challenge Ossoff, led a subcommittee that formulated the Medicaid spending cuts. And U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, who is preparing for a potential run, helped whip votes to pass the measure.
“I couldn’t be prouder to be a part of this moment in history,” Collins said of the new law. “The Golden Age of America is here, and we’re not looking back.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC
Georgians should not lose their health care to ICE immigration agent bonuses
The One Big Beautiful Bill act would increase immigration enforcement funding at the expense of the safety net for hungry, sick and vulnerable Georgians.
Kemp tells Georgia agencies not to expect more money in coming year
The governor’s budget office has directed agencies to prepare amended fiscal year 2026 and fiscal year 2027 budgets with no spending increases.
Rounding the bases on the All-Star Game, and campaign cash
The Politically Georiga hosts talk about the political implications of the All-Star Game returning to Atlanta. They also discuss campaign finance reports.
Featured
Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC
UPS offers unprecedented buyouts for drivers
The Teamsters union, which represents about 340,000 UPS employees, is urging its full-time members to reject the offers.
Longtime south Atlanta flea market set for massive mixed-use makeover
The developer is planning one of the largest projects in Atlanta’s Southside, a more than $500 million project near Greenbriar Mall.
MARTA chief Collie Greenwood retiring early
MARTA CEO and General Manager Collie Greenwood is leaving “because of immigration and personal matters” and has elected early retirement.